Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers Predictions

Welcome to our first batch of game predictions for the new Sports Illustrated-AllBucs staff! As we have just relaunched the site, we obviously don't have any prediction records this season and won't be tallying them up at this point. However, next year our picks will include the spread.

Today, however, we bring you our thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upcoming matchup vs. NFC South divisional rival, the Carolina Panthers, which kicks off today at 1 P.M.

Zach Goodall: Buccaneers 30, Panthers 17

This should serve as a bounceback week for the Bucs after two head-scratching contests in a row - a narrow win over a helpless New York Giants team and an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In both games, the Bucs - who own the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL - gave up season-highs in rushing yards.

You'd figure this week specifically would allow defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' front seven to sort it out as Panthers' running back Christian McCaffrey is out with a shoulder injury. However, Mike Davis has more than sufficed in his place throughout the season.

With that, I like the idea of the Panthers making this game a bit interesting at times. However, following the worst performance of Tom Brady's career seven days ago, expect head coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to try to get points on the board and control the game early on.

Jason Beede: Buccaneers 31, Panthers 14

The first time these two teams faced each other, the Buccaneers held Christian McCaffrey to just 59 rushing yards and forced quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to throw two interceptions.

This time around, Carolina will be without McCaffrey as the Bucs look to bounce back after last week's blowout loss to the Saints. While Carolina has lost four straight, the games have been close, including last week's 33-31 loss to the Chiefs.

I expect the Bucs to run the ball with more success against the Panthers' defense that allows opponents to rush for an average of 115.0 yards. And Carolina isn't any better in its passing defense, letting opposing quarterbacks throw for 246.8 yards per game.

With the chance that new Bucs' receiver Antonio Brown sees his role increase, quarterback Tom Brady and company will get back on track this week on the road.