Buccaneers vs. Bears Wednesday Injury Report: Brown Has Sprained Ankle

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears have released their first injury reports ahead of their Week 7 matchup, which you can find below.

The best news to come out of Bucs practice was safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) being upgraded to full participation, although head coach Bruce Arians said after the workout that Winfield Jr. remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Otherwise, six Buccaneers did not participate on Wednesday, as inside linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) continue to recover from injuries suffered in various games. Wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) and tight end O.J. Howard (ankle) were added to the report with new injuries, while outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) was held out while nursing various injuries, even though he has played in the last two games with the same ailments.

Brown is dealing with an ankle sprain at this time, according to Arians.

Arians is optimistic that David, who missed Week 6's action against Philadelphia, will be able to return to the field against the Bears. "He's one of the guys that I've got my fingers crossed for," Arians said on Wednesday.

The Bears have a similarly long injury report entering the week, with just as many players being held out of Wednesday's practice, including wide receivers Allen Robinson II (ankle) and Jakeem Grant Sr. (ankle), tight end Jimmy Graham (rest), defensive tackle Akeem Hicks (groin), and linebackers Khalil Mack (foot) and Caleb Johnson (knee).

