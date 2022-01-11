Bears Request HC Interviews With Buccaneers Coordinators

The Chicago Bears have requested interviews with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for their vacant head coaching position, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Should the Buccaneers grant the Bears permission to speak with each coordinator, it will mark the second interview for both Leftwich, 41, and Bowles, 58, during the 2022 coaching carousel. Both assistants have already interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their head coach opening.

The Bears relieved head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace of their duties on Monday. Nagy had been with the team for four seasons, compiling a 34-31 regular-season record and a 0-2 postseason record during that stretch.

Given the team's front office overhaul paired with a 2021 first-round quarterback in place in Justin Fields, Chicago's vacancy is viewed as one of the more intriguing head coach openings in the NFL at the moment.

Bowles has been in contention for numerous head coaching jobs over the last few years given his previous experience in the position with the New York Jets (2015-18) and the Miami Dolphins in an interim capacity (2011). Bowles remains a top candidate around the league as he has assembled a disruptive defense that has specifically been elite against the run for three seasons in a row with the Buccaneers.

Bowles has been rumored as a potential in-house candidate for Tampa Bay's head coaching position upon Bruce Arians', 69, eventual retirement.

Leftwich, meanwhile, is viewed as an up-and-comer as he has impressed those who work around him in his mere five years as an NFL assistant coach. The former ten-year NFL quarterback has spent the last three seasons as the Bucs' offensive coordinator, including two years alongside quarterback Tom Brady, after previously serving as the Arizona Cardinals quarterback coach and interim offensive coordinator under Arians (2017-18).

