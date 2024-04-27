Bucs Gameday

WATCH: Alabama Football EDGE Chris Braswell Gets Draft Call From Buccaneers

The Bucs made another college player's dreams come true on Friday.

River Wells

Linebacker Chris Braswell (41) works on rushing skills as Crimson Tide players work on drills in
Linebacker Chris Braswell (41) works on rushing skills as Crimson Tide players work on drills in / Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content
Alabama's Chris Braswell wreaked havoc in the backfield last year with eight sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. And now, he's a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Tampa Bay selected Braswell with the No. 57 overall pick, putting him in a strong edge-rushing rotation with the likes of Yaya Diaby. And of course, Braswell's family was waiting to hear his name called in the draft and they were elated when Tampa Bay gave him the call.

Check out the moment Braswell got drafted down below:

Braswell was one of three draft picks for the Bucs on Day 2, along with safety Tykee Smith and wide receiver Jalen McMillan. All three picks addressed a team need of some sort — Braswell fits in an edge rushing rotation after the departure of Shaquil Barrett, Smith could compete for the nickel corner spot right away and McMillan could land as a nice WR3 behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Tampa Bay's attention now turns to Day 3, where the Bucs have a pick in Round 4, Round 6 and Round 7. Assuming they don't trade up or down, the Bucs will have three more picks to try and improve the roster before their 2024 campaign.

