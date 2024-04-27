Bucs Gameday

WATCH: Highlights From New Buccaneers EDGE Chris Braswell

The Bucs may have gotten a strong edge rusher to pair alongside Yaya Diaby.

River Wells

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Chris Braswell (41) reacts in the
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Chris Braswell (41) reacts in the / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had needs at both the interior offensive line and edge rusher, and the team plugged them both in the first two days of the NFL Draft.

The Bucs selected Chris Braswell with the No. 57 pick in the NFL Draft, adding an edge rusher to play alongside Yaya Diaby. Braswell is a needed addition after the absence of Shaquil Barrett, who left in the offseason. He'll look to make an immediate impact after a strong season at Alabama in 2023.

Here's what BucsGameday writer JC Allen had to say about Braswell before the NFL Draft:

"Braswell has an explosive first step, natural strength and pursuit speed to track down ball carriers. He has an array of moves at his disposal and displays effective speed-to-power knocking even the biggest blockers back. However, he doesn't always play with great technique and has an inconsistent anchor setting the edge. He doesn't have great bend to turn the corner and lacks experience dropping in coverage. Braswell finished his junior year with the Crimson Tide with 42 tackles, 10.5 for loss, and eight sacks. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine."

Braswell put up those stats despite starting two games with the Tide, showcasing his excellent production with the reps he had. You can check out his highlights down below to see what you can look forward to in Tampa Bay:

River Wells

RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.