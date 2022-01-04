Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Has Successful Surgery On Torn ACL/MCL

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin's surgery to repair his season-ending torn ACL/MCL was a success. Godwin went under the knife on Monday.

Godwin injured his knee during Tampa Bay's Week 15 contest against the New Orleans Saints when P.J. Williams tackled him low during the game. Godwin was able to walk off the field under his own power, but never returned to the game.

The successful surgery is obviously the best part about Rapoport's report, but there's a bonus for the Bucs and their fans. The fact that there wasn't any damage to the meniscus likely means a shorter recovery window for Godwin. If a meniscus is damaged to the point where it needs to be repaired, that usually comes first, then a six-week rehab period, and then the ACL surgery.

Godwin is the Bucs' leading receiver in targets (127), receptions (98) and receiving yards (1,103). He's third on the team with five receiving touchdowns and also has a rushing touchdown on the year. He's set to become a free agent after the Bucs applied the franchise tag for a little over $15.9 million in 2021.

ACL rehabilitation is never fun, but the process has evolved to the point where athletes are returning quicker than ever. That doesn't guarantee anything for Godwin, but hopefully he'll be back in time for the 2022 season and hopefully the injury doesn't affect what happens in free agency when it comes to the amount of dollars on his new contract.

Wherever he's playing.

