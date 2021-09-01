Former Buccaneers CB Chris Wilcox Claimed By Colts

20 hours removed from the NFL's 53-man roster deadline, claims have been processed from the waiver wire and a pool of free agents has been created.

Tampa Bay will scavenge the group of available players to add to its practice squad and perhaps upgrade a spot or two on the roster. However, its batch of practice squad candidates will be at least one player shorter than it was on Tuesday night, as cornerback and Buccaneers' 2021 seventh-round pick Chris Wilcox was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts.

Wilcox was waived on Tuesday after veteran defensive back Dee Delaney won the battle for Tampa Bay's backup outside cornerback role at the conclusion of the preseason. Alongside Wilcox, cornerbacks Herb Miller and Antonio Hamilton were waived and released, respectively.

Throughout the preseason, Wilcox took the field for 85 defensive snaps and 30 special teams reps. He posted four tackles and gave up a touchdown against Tennessee.

It would not be a surprise to see Tampa Bay approach Miller a spot on the team's practice squad with Wilcox no longer available - and perhaps the plan has been to keep Miller on the squad all along. Miller, a 2019 undrafted free agent, was called up to appear in four games for the Buccaneers last year, and he memorably recorded his first career interception against Detroit late in the season.

