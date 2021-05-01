Buccaneers Select BYU CB Chris Wilcox in Seventh Round

The Buccaneers have added an intriguing depth piece to the team's secondary in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

With one of two seventh-round selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Brigham Young cornerback Chris Wilcox with the 251st overall pick.

The 6-foot-1 and 5/8, 198-pound corner is an ideal fit physically into the Buccaneers scheme, as he also possesses 60th percentile arm length for the cornerback position. An elite-caliber athlete, Wilcox posted a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, 37 1/2 inch vertical and 126 inch broad jump at BYU's pro day.

Making 31 appearances in five years with the Cougars, Wilcox has little production to his name with 84 tackles, three for loss, and eight defended passes. He dealt with numerous injuries including a season-ending leg injury in 2018. He'll be expected to continue developing as a depth cornerback while contributing on special teams.

Although the Buccaneers' secondary emerged as a strong unit throughout the end of the 2020 season and the team's Super Bowl run, defensive back depth was a need for Tampa Bay entering the NFL Draft. Only Ross Cockrell, a slot corner, and 2020 undrafted free agent Herb Miller are the only backup cornerbacks on Tampa Bay's roster currently, not including Wilcox.

Buccaneers 2021 draft selections: Edge rusher Joe Tryon, quarterback Kyle Trask, offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, wide receiver Jaelon Darden, linebacker K.J. Britt, cornerback Chris Wilcox.

Buccaneers' remaining 2021 draft picks: Round 7, Pick 31 (No. 259 overall)

Stay tuned to AllBucs.com for further updates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 2021 NFL Draft.