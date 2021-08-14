Buccaneers vs. Bengals: Game Info, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before Tampa Bay and Cincinnati kickoff their preseason on Saturday night.

Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2021-22? The answer to that question will start getting pieced together on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers will kick off their preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals tonight in front of a full crowd, a year removed from the raging COVID-19 pandemic limiting capacity across the NFL. Tampa Bay has sold out every game of the 2021 season, including its preseason games.

Find all of the information you need to know before the game below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Fla.

When: Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 P.M. ET

Watch: Tampa - WFLA Channel 8 (NBC); Cincinnati - CBS 12

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Weather: 80° at 7:00 P.M., 45 percent chance of rain with scattered thunderstorms

We will update the weather report throughout the day as tropical depression Fred moves throughout the Gulf of Mexico.

The rundown

Buccaneers: Head coach Bruce Arians has said that if a starter is healthy, they will play during Tampa Bay's first preseason game. However, he was unsure how long they'd remain in the game - and it's hard to imagine they'll be on the field for more than a couple of drives.

Still, it will be interesting to watch Tom Brady and Co. - the large arsenal of weapons Tampa Bay's offense possesses - working together after their first full offseason together given last year's chaotic offseason. That specifically applies to star receiver Antonio Brown, who signed midseason in 2020 and found his groove as the season wore on. Former Bengals running back Giovani Bernard will also make his first Buccaneers appearance.

Defensively, Tampa Bay's secondary could undergo some shifts as safety Jordan Whitehead has been out of practice. Mike Edwards and cornerback Ross Cockrell could get first-team reps opposite of Antoine Winfield Jr. should WHitehead miss the game.

First-round edge rusher Joe Tryon will make his NFL debut and could sneak himself into first-team reps after impressing thus far in training camp. Although the Bucs returned every starter on defense (and offense) after their Super Bowl victory, Tryon is expected to occupy a meaningful role as a rotational pass rusher as a rookie.

Bengals: The anticipated return of quarterback Joe Burrow will have to wait as head coach Zac Taylor announced that the Bengals' 2020 first overall pick's health won't be risked at least at the beginning of the preseason. Burrow tore his ACL and MCL in the middle of his rookie season.

However, the Bucs will be facing a strong group of pass-catchers for quarterback Brandon Allen to target. That includes 2021 fifth-overall selection, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, added to a receiving corps of Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, as well as versatile running back Joe Mixon.

The Bengals owned the seventh-worst defense in yards allowed a year ago, and utilized the free agency period to retool the unit. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will make their Cincinnati debuts, although defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi's first game will come another week as he was just recently activated from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason updates, and other news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.