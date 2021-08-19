Buccaneers Waive Greene, Claim Offensive Lineman

August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFront OfficeSI.COM
Search

Buccaneers Waive Raven Greene, Claim Offensive Lineman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added more offensive line depth.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Brandon Walton; Credit: Buccaneers.com

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw another opportunity to upgrade their offensive line depth and took advantage of it, claiming former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Brandon Walton off of waivers on Tuesday night.

To create room on the 85-man roster, the Buccaneers waived safety Raven Greene in a corresponding move.

Walton entered the NFL a year ago as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills, but spent the majority of his rookie season on Pittsburgh's practice squad. He stuck with the Steelers until he was waived on August 17.

A Florida Atlantic product, Walton, 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, started 13 games at left tackle during his final college season and earned first-team All-Conference USA honors for his play.

Tampa Bay has struggled to maintain offensive line depth throughout the preseason, losing guards Sadarius Hutcherson and Donell Stanley to the injured reserve over the past week. In addition, rookie center Robert Hainsey was sidelined for nearly two weeks from an injury, while Josh Wells and Donovan Smith have missed previous practices due to personal matters. Guard John Molchon left practice Wednesday with an injury, too.

Greene signed with the Bucs in May and was in the thick of a battle for Tampa Bay's fourth safety role this offseason. However, Greene had fallen behind Javon Hagan and nickel cornerback Ross Cockrell in the competition during the early part of the preseason.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason updates, and other news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook

rl6kw7eftopp2yt8ykkd
News

Buccaneers Waive Greene, Claim Offensive Lineman

USATSI_16089086_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Report: Hainsey Returns to Buccaneers Practice

USATSI_16565932_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Waive Two to Meet 85-Man Roster Limit

USATSI_13453259_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Add OL Depth Following Hutcherson's Injury

USATSI_16565622_168388329_lowres
News

Arians: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 'Probably Won't Play Any Starters' vs. Titans

udktomfupzrpfif0vake
News

Buccaneers Placing OL Sadarius Hutcherson on IR

USATSI_16566691_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Arians: Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask is 'Growing Every Day'

USATSI_15544436_168388329_lowres (3) (1)
News

Watch: Six Buccaneers Make, React to NFL Top 100, 100-41