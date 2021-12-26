Buccaneers Clinch Playoff Spot, First NFC South Title Since 2007

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are, officially, playoff-bound for the second year in a row, clinching a spot in the postseason as well as their first NFC South Divisional title since 2007 following a 32-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. It marks the Buccaneers' seventh divisional championship in franchise history.

With 11 wins on the season and the NFC South wrapped up, the Buccaneers will own, at worst, the No. 4 seed in the 2021 NFL Playoffs on the NFC's side. Currently, the Buccaneers are in possession of the No. 3 seed, behind No. 1 Green Bay (12-3) and No. 2 Los Angeles (11-4).

Tom Brady and company will, now officially, have a chance to "go for two" as head coach Bruce Arians coined it this past offseason, striving to bring the Lombardi Trophy and a Super Bowl championship to Tampa Bay for the second year in a row.

With more than a handful of starters currently in recovery mode from injuries, the Bucs can now rest a bit more comfortably and keep those players on the shelf until they are needed in the postseason.

The Buccaneers would certainly welcome players such as receiver Mike Evans or safety Antoine Winfield Jr., among others, back into the lineup if they are ready before the playoffs, but those contributors aren't as necessary as they typically are with the division locked up and a top-four playoff seed in Tampa Bay's control.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.