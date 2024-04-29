PFF's Way-Too-Early Mock 2025 Draft Has Buccaneers Taking Colorado Superstar
The 2024 NFL Draft ended on Saturday, but it's always mock draft season, isn't it?
Well, maybe not. But that doesn't stop a lot of people from engaging in the always-fun way-too-early mock draft, and Pro Football Focus did just that, releasing one for the 2025 season. Obviously, nothing is set for this draft — not even that draft order — but that's what's fun, right?
In this mock, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft 12th (more on that later), and they take one of college football's most dynamic players in Travis Hunter. Hunter plays both wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado, and which position he will play in the NFL remains to be seen — the Bucs will probably need more of a cornerback in this scenario should they pick this high, though.
Here is what PFF had to say about the entirely hypothetical pick:
"The Buccaneers opt for the best player available in Colorado’s Travis Hunter. Hunter is a freak of nature with his ability to play at a near-elite level at wide receiver and cornerback. He earned a 78.9 receiving grade and a 74.7 coverage grade in 2023."
The Buccaneers picking 12th is an interesting choice right off the bat. To do that, they would likely have to float around seven to eight wins and not win the division, which would be a disappointment expectations-wise after winning the NFC South three years in a row. That being said, if something like that did happen, Hunter would be a good choice, as he has displayed skills at both wide receiver and at cornerback and could fill either role. Corner is usually tougher to fill, though, and as that is the position Hunter was recruited as, he could be more likely to fill that role in the NFL.
Sure, there's no use mulling on the future this far out when the Bucs are trying to win a Super Bowl. But it could be fun to imagine one of Coach Prime's most noteworthy products out of Colorado come to Tampa Bay.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.