Buccaneers Confirm Eight Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Eight undrafted free agents signed the dotted line to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

On the eve before rookie mini-camp at the Buccaneers practice facility, Tampa Bay announced that eight undrafted free agents had signed with the team: Florida A&M offensive tackle Calvin Ashley, Miami kicker Jose Borregales, Stony Brook safety Augie Contressa, South Carolina guard Sadarius Hutcherson, Navy cornerback Cameron Kinley, Cincinnati outside linebacker Elijah Ponder, West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons Jr., and Iowa State safety Lawrence Wright.

Each of these signings was previously reported shortly after the NFL Draft but the contracts were not signed until rookies arrived at the Buccaneers facility this week. Only one of the prospects originally reported, Florida Atlantic outside linebacker Leighton McCarthy, did not end up signing with the team. The Athletic's Greg Auman reports that McCarthy failed a physical after arriving for mini-camp, opening up a roster spot.

In addition, three members of Tampa Bay's 2021 draft class - linebackers K.J. Britt and Grant Stuard as well as cornerback Chris Wilcox - also reached contract agreements with the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Buccaneers rookie mini-camp begins today at approximately 1 P.M.

