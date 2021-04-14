Contract Details Emerge for Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bernard, CB Cockrell

The Bucs got great value in signing running back Giovani Bernard and cornerback Ross Cockrell.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed to add a pass-catching running back to its roster and they got great value for one in free agency.

The franchise signed former Cincinnati Bengals' running back Giovani Bernard to a one-year veteran minimum deal worth $1.075 million in base salary, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

The deal also includes a $137,500 signing bonus and it only counts $987,500 against the salary cap thanks to veteran salary benefit, the report said.

Bernard has caught 342 passes for 2,867 yards and 11 scores through the air in his career, meaning he's the right fit for Tampa Bay. He caught 47 passes this past year while averaging 7.8 yards per reception.

In keeping with value-signings, the Bucs also re-signed cornerback and special-teams contributor Ross Cockrell to a two-year deal worth $2.11 million, according to Auman.

The two-year contract breaks down like this: League minimum salaries of $990,000 during the 2021 season and $1.12 million in 2022. In addition, the deal includes up to $450,000 in playtime-based incentives each year, the report said.

Cockrell provides great depth to the cornerback position for the Bucs as he can play at multiple spots in the secondary. Compiling 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, and a defended pass in seven regular-season appearances with the Buccaneers, Cockrell primarily lined up at nickel cornerback but also filled in out wide, at safety, and on special teams.

Signing a running back like Bernard and retaining the services of a cornerback like Cockrell are two smart moves that don't cost the Bucs a ton of money.

Stay tuned to AllBucs.com for further updates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2021 NFL free agency.