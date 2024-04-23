Potential Buccaneers Targets And Best Fits In The Draft: Cornerback
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did exactly what they said they would do this offseason and returned all of their high-quality free agents on the team. Back in the fold are Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Lavonte David, Chase McLaughlin, and Antoine Winfield Jr. They added depth and potential starters to the team with the likes of Jordan Whitehead, Sua Opeta, Ben Bredeson, Tavierre Thomas, Bryce Hall, and Randy Gregory while also bringing back core depth pieces in Greg Gaines, Chase Edmonds, and John Wolford.
The moves they made have given them great flexibility in the draft and while holes remain on the roster they’ve positioned themselves to where they aren’t pigeonholed into any one position in the draft. In this series, we’ll take a look at each position in the draft and potential prospects they could select in each round. In some rounds, there won’t be any fits due to not having an overwhelming need at the position or no first-round grades on players who could potentially be there at their selection.
At the end of each preview, we’ll break down the Bucs best roster fits at each position from rounds 1-2, 3-4, and 5-7.
The Bucs traded away one of their starters in Carlton Davis III earlier in the offseason, netting them a third-round pick from the Lions. Jamel Dean remains a starter but will need to put the injuries behind him this season to escape the same fate next offseason. To replace Davis, Zyon McCollum will get the first crack at the starting job. He started nine games for the Bucs last season due to injuries and head coach Todd Bowles found other ways to get him on the field when his outside corners were healthy. The team is clearly high on McCollum and what he can be on the defense. Jason Licht was busy in free agency bringing in two cornerbacks.
Bryce Hall will challenge McCollum for the starting spot while also providing a safety blanket if someone goes down with an injury. Meanwhile, Christian Izien got competition at the nickel spot with Tavierre Thomas coming in from the Texans. Josh Hayes led all players in special teams tackles in 2023 and the Bucs have built solid depth at a position that has banged up over the years. I still wouldn't rule out a selection here in the draft and one as high as a first-round pick in a deep draft at the position.
Round 1
Cooper DeJean, Iowa [6'0, 202, 4.44-40, JR]
DeJean has exceptional ball skills, instincts, and burst to close. He offers position versatility, possesses, great recovery speed, plays with excellent technique, and can also return kicks. However, tightness in his hips makes him better suited for zone coverage and will struggle in man, can take extra steps at the top of routes creating separation for receivers, and doesn't possess elite fluidity in his movements. DeJean finished his junior year with 41 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Nate Wiggins, Clemson [6'1, 173, 4.28- 40, JR]
Wiggins has outstanding length, speed, ball skills, and coverage awareness to make him an immediate impact player in the NFL. He has tremendous lower-body movement to mirror receivers, superb recovery speed with closing burst to make plays on the ball, and an instinctive feel for the rhythm of routes. However, his small frame and size make him better suited for zone coverage than press-man, he lacks the physicality to be a consistent force in the run game and can be late flipping his hips and running on deep routes allowing separation. Wiggins finished his junior season with 25 tackles, a sack, 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama [5'11, 196, 4.47-40, JR]
McKinstry has the length, poise, and football IQ to be an immediate starter at the position. He possesses great closing speed, has active hands at the catch point, and is patient in matching releases with exceptional awareness in zone coverage. However, he doesn't have game-changing speed and his lack of ball skills is concerning. He can struggle with physical receivers, gets caught looking on play fakes, and can gear down in run support and when the ball isn't coming his way. McKinstry finished his junior year at Alabama with 32 tackles and seven pass breakups. The Bucs brought him in for an official 30 visit prior to the draft.
Round 2
Mike Sainristil, Michigan [5'9, 182, 4.47-40, 5SR]
Sainristil is physical and feisty for his size and is not afraid to get his nose dirty in run support. He displays great footwork and reaction speed, tremendous ball skills, and excellent awareness in zone coverage. However he projects as a slot corner only given his size limitations, has only two years of experience at the position, and can be overly aggressive leading to mistakes in the run and passing game. Sainristil finished his senior year with 44 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, 12 pass breakups, and six interceptions. He had a formal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine and was brought in for an official 30 visit.
Ennis Rakestraw, Missouri [5'11, 183, 4.51-40, 4JR]
Rakestraw is a plug-and-play corner with inside and outside versatility. He excels in press-man coverage, has great length, and is physical at the line of scrimmage knocking receivers off their routes. He's flashed good ball skills with 21 pass breakups, has a high football IQ, and is excellent in run support. However, he doesn't possess elite long or recovery speed, has a maxed-out frame, and needs a better understanding of zone concepts. He finished his junior year at Missouri with 35 tackles, a forced fumble, and three pass breakups after teams stopped throwing at him. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
T.J. Tampa, Iowa State [6'0, 194, 4.58-40, Sr]
Tampa has great length at the position and displays smooth fluidity in his hip movements and excellent ball skills. He's quick-footed, shows control and awareness while in coverage, is physical in the run game, and can play inside or on the outside. However, inconsistencies in his transition from his back pedal can create separation, especially with more agile receivers. He doesn't have long speed to keep up with burners, and his technique needs refinement in press-man, and he will need to sharpen up his open-field tackling skills. Tampa finished his senior year with 44 tackles, nine pass breakups, and two interceptions. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Kamari Lassiter, Georgia [5'11, 187, 4.64-40, JR]
Lassiter has great anticipation, instincts, and play recognition at the position. He displays fluid movements getting his hips around with good transitional quickness, can play zone or man-press, has some position flexibility, and is active and aggressive in run support. However, he doesn't display playmaking ball skills, can get grabby when he gets beat, doesn't have great long or recovery speed, and can get overpowered by physical receivers at the line. Lassiter finished his junior year with the Bulldogs with 37 tackles and eight pass breakups. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Andru Phillips, Kentucky [5'10, 190, 4.48-40, 4JR]
Phillips is a physical cornerback with great length. He is well versed in a variety of coverage schemes but excels in man-press, He has great acceleration and burst to quickly close on the catch point, displays adequate play strength, and has position versatility. However, Phillips doesn't have great size and can rely on his speed too much. He doesn't always display the fluidity to quickly turn his hips, opening room for easy separation. He only has two years of experience and doesn't show the anticipation or instincts to be a playmaker on the ball, can overshoot the ball carrier in run support, and isn't as comfortable in zone as he is in man coverage. Phillips finished his junior year with 47 tackles and five pass breakups. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Max Melton, Rutgers [5'11, 187, 4.39-40, SR]
Melton displays great awareness in coverage with anticipation to read the quarterback's eyes and jump routes. He has the speed to keep up with faster receivers and break downhill, has excellent ball skills with experience outside and in the slot, and is a physical run defender. However, he displays some tightness in his movements and can get upright in his backpedal, can be grabby (five penalties in 2023), and needs to improve tackling angles in run support. Melton finished his senior season with 32 tackles, a sack and forced fumble, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Rounds 3 - 4
Khyree Jackson, Oregon [6'3, 194, 4.50-40, 5SR]
You can't teach size and Jackson has it in droves. He utilizes his strength and length to jam receivers at the line and battle through the route, has a knack for finding the ball in the air, is a strong tackler, and should only continue to improve with more experience at the position. However, he will need to play with better discipline, technique, and route recognition. He can get pushed off the line by physical receivers, can get grabby if he loses a step, and lacks the long and recovery speed when beaten. Jackson finished his senior year with the Ducks with 34 tackles, two sacks, 10 pass breakups, and three interceptions. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
D.J. James, Auburn [5'11, 175, 4.42- 40, 5SR]
James displays a natural feel and ability in coverage and excellent ball skills. He has great short-area burst and quickness, good awareness and anticipation in coverage, and demonstrates the ability to stay in phase through the route. However, he will likely need to move to the inside with his size and frame. He can have trouble with bigger receivers, is an inconsistent tackler, doesn't possess elite long speed, and isn't a downhill factor in run support. James finished his senior year at Auburn with 38 tackles,12 pass breakups, and two interceptions. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
Renardo Green, FSU [5'11, 186, 4.49-40- 5SR]
Green doesn't have the ideal size but has the experience and versatility teams will covet. He displays superb change of direction skills in phase, plays with great positioning at the catch point, and is patient and disciplined to disrupt receivers' routes in press-man coverage. However, he'll need to prove he can stick with receivers deep, can be too physical along the route which can lead to penalties, can get hung up on complex route combinations in zone and doesn't possess elite recovery speed when he gets beat. Green finished his senior season with 43 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and one interception. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Calen Carson, Wake Forest [5'11, 193, 4.52-40, SR]
Carson is a physical corner who gets his hands on receivers at the line and the top of the route to contest catches. He has scheme versatility, shows good recognition and closing ability coming downhill, and has quick feet to mirror underneath. However, he lacks ball skills with just one interception, has an extensive injury history, will need to take better angles tackling, and lacks the long speed and recovery speed to play on an island. Carson finished his senior year with 42 tackles, a forced fumble, and eight pass breakups. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Jarvis Brownlee, Louisville [5'10, 194, 4.51-40, 5SR]
Brownlee is an aggressive, competitive cornerback who excels in press-man coverage. He bullies receivers coming off the line trying to disrupt their route, has excellent foot quickness able to mirror receivers and burst to close in on the ball, and is physical in run support. However, he doesn't have the ideal size or speed to carry receivers deep, has inconsistencies maintaining spacing against high-low route concepts, and while he has some outside versatility will likely need to move inside. Brownlee finished his senior season at Louisville with 30 tackles, seven pass breakups, and an interception. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri [5'11, 179, 4.44-40, SR]
Abrams-Draine has elite footwork and agility with the ability to quickly flip his hips in coverage. He has good instincts and range in zone coverage with the lateral agility to stick with receivers, is aggressive in run support, and has tremendous ball skills with 40 pass breakups and seven interceptions in college. However, he lacks the ideal size and strength and will struggle in contested catch situations, can get too high in his backpedal, and will rely too much on his recovery speed. Abrams-Draine finished his senior year at Missouri with 50 tackles, 16 pass breakups, and four interceptions. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn [6'0, 190, 4.36-40, 5SR]
Pritchett has the size and speed teams look for. He can play in any coverage scheme, has starter upside at the position, and displayed adequate ball skills in college. However, he needs to be more consistent in run support and tackling, can get grabby when beat, and will need to get stronger to hold up against bigger receivers and ball carriers. Pritchett finished his final year at Auburn with 22 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Round 5-7
Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State [6'2, 188, 434-40, SR]
Richardson has outstanding speed, is excellent in run support, and has the length to jam receivers at the line. He has shown improved awareness in coverage, has great burst and recovery speed, and is s strong tackler. However, he is in work in progress in terms of coverage feel, and anticipation, and can be too high in his backpedal and transitions. He and his limited short-area quickness and his lack of ball production is a concern. Richardson finished his senior year at Mississippi State with 79 tackles, a sack, and an interception. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
Cam Hart, Notre Dame [6'3, 202, 4.50-40, 5SR]
Hart has elite size and above-average athleticism. He has good length that he uses to reroute receivers at the line and is physical along the route, he displays the ability to quickly flip his hips in coverage without any misteps, and has good recognition and IQ when in coverage. However, lack of playmaking ball skills is a concern with his length, he doesn't have great recovery skills when he gets behind and is inconsistent in run support. Hart finished his senior year at Notre Dame with 21 tackles, three forced fumbles, and four pass breakups. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
Jarrian Jones, FSU [5'11, 190, 4.38-40, 5SR]
Jones has good size and tremendous speed for a slot corner in the NFL. He is more comfortable working in zone and has instinctive play recognition with a good understanding of route concepts. He displays great ball skills, is uber-competitive, and is a willing run defender. However, he needs to do a better job of reading the quarterback's eyes to play with better anticipation, can have inconsistent footwork impeding his ability to mirror receivers and needs. sure up technique as a tackler. Jones finished his senior season with 25 tackles, six pass breakups, and three interceptions. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas [6'1, 185, 4.47-40, SR]
McGlothern has the height and length you can't teach with good instincts and awareness in zone coverage. He has superb route recognition, tremendous ball skills, and is a strong tackler. However, as a former wide receiver, he's still developing fundamentals at the position, needs to become more of a downhill force in run support, and needs to play with better leverage and body control. McGlothern finished his senior year with 20 tackles, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh [5'11, 186, 4.45-40, 5SR]
Devonshire has length, speed, and quick feet with the ability to mirror receivers, quickly change direction, and flip his hips in coverage. He displays explosive burst to close, excellent recognition and reaction skills, has natural ball skills, and is willing in run support. However, he doesn't have ideal size, has average recovery speed, gets grabby when beat, and isn't a strong tackler. Devonshire finished his senior season with 32 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and four interceptions. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State [5'9, 184, 4.54-40, SR]
Smith-Wade is a sticky cover corner with good speed and athleticism. He displays great route recognition skills, excellent recovery, and despite his size is aggressive in run support. However, while he played outside and inside at college will likely need to move full-time to the slot due to his size. Lack of play strength can see him get outmuscled at the top of routes, he can struggle to locate the ball at times and will need to improve his tackling technique. Smith-Wade finished his senior year with 36 tackles and six pass breakups. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Kamal Hadden, Tennessee [6'1, 192, 4.57-40, 5SR]
Hadden has good size, speed, and ball skills and does his best work in zone coverage. He displays great awareness in coverage and route recognition, has excellent foot quickness and agility, and knows how to use his length to his advantage. However, his durability is a concern, can be grabby when beaten and he needs to refine his tackling technique and finish better in run support. Hadden finished his senior season with 19 tackles,11 for loss, and three interceptions. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Willie Drew, Virginia State [5'11, 191, 4.46-40, 6SR]
Drew has excellent ball skills, plus speed with sticky coverage to stay with receivers, a good ability to track and attack the ball, and takes sharp angles in run support. However, a jump in the competition will be a big test for him, he doesn't have adequate play strength to get off blocks or jam receivers at the line, and his route recognition and technique need improvement. Drew finished his senior season at Virginia State with 34 tackles, 22 pass breakups, and six receptions. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
TJ Tampa
The Bucs could very well go corner in the first and Jason Licht hasn't ruled it out, but with other needs they likely address the position later in the draft. If they choose to look in the second round Tampa would be a great fit both as a player and with his last name. The St. Pete product has good height, speed, and position versatility as well as excellent ball skills and awareness in coverage. He would immediately challenge both Izien and McCollum for starting spots on the roster. DeJean will get consideration if he is available at 26 and Mike Sainristil could be an option if the Bucs trade back from 26 into the early second round.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Kris Abrams-Draine
Abrams-Draine is a speedy corner with excellent range and ball skills. He'd be a great fit in Bowles' system and offers some position flexibility. He is a little light but could add to his frame without losing his speed. He can also be a factor on returns, averaging 20.8 yards per kick return with a 100-yard return. He had 40 pass breakups and seven interceptions in college tons of special teams experience, and was First Team All-SEC in 2023. Khyree Jackson and DJ James could also come into consideration here.
Best Fit Rounds 5-7
Dwight McGlothern
McGlothern has traditional height, length, and size for the position, superb route recognition, tremendous ball skills, and is a strong tackler. He had 30 pass breakups and eight interceptions in college while tacking on four forced fumbles. He's still developing fundamentals at the position, needs to become more of a downhill force in run support and needs to play with better leverage and body control. But as a Day 3 developmental cornerback, he fits the bill of what the Bucs look for in their defensive scheme. M.J. Devonshire and Jarrian Jones could also be late-round developmental players the Bucs could target.
