Cyril Grayson Jr. Belongs on the Buccaneers' 53-Man Roster

We all know the old mantra, "hard work pays off". It's been drilled into our heads since we were kids and it's echoed throughout our lives.

Well, for Cyril Grayson Jr., that motto couldn't be more applicable.

Grayson Jr. has fought tooth and nail to get where he's at today - which is catching game-changing passes and game-winning touchdowns from Tom Brady in the pursuit of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

But despite all of that hard work and all the plays he's made, Grayson's still not on the Buccaneers' 53-man roster.

That may be about to change, however.

Bruce Arians spoke with the media on Monday and was asked about whether or not Grayson would take Antonio Brown's spot on the 53-man roster. Depending on what the Bucs decide to do with Brown, of course.

Arians said that currently, no roster decisions have been made; but, Grayson will in fact be on the field this Sunday when the Bucs take on the Panthers.

“We’ll wait and see about roster moves, but Cyril will be out there," said Arians.

Sure, Arians didn't say word-for-word that Grayson will get called up to the 53, but there is one factor at play (outside of Grayson's recent play, of course) that makes it logical to think he will be: The Bucs have already used Grayson's two standard practice squad elevations.

Yes, they can still call him up using the contagious disease elevation label, but at this point the coaching staff has heaped enough praise on Grayson and he's made enough plays on the field to where he belongs on the Buccaneers' active roster.

"He's worked harder than anybody we've had on our practice squad," Arians told reporters after the Bucs' Week 16 win over the Panthers. "And every time he's gotten an opportunity, he's flashed."

“I think BA (Bruce Arians) was talking about him three weeks ago," Byron Leftwich said last week. "I think he’s the most improved player we’ve had here from where he came from to where he is at now. I think he really put the work in. He worked his butt off every day. He’s one of our most improved players since we got here [with] this group of coaches."

The Bucs currently have 51 players on the active roster and they have three key players on short-term injured reserve in Leonard Fournette, Lavonte David, and Giovani Bernard. Additionally, if the Bucs suspend or release Brown, that frees up another roster spot, giving the Bucs three unused roster spots.

That means the Bucs would have to release a player if they do call Grayson up to the 53 and that could complicate things. However, no one for sure knows when those three players will return and being the ruthless businessman that I am, there are a couple of names (Rashard Robinson, Justin Watson) the Bucs could let go of in order to make sure they keep Grayson on the 53 and have enough room to bring back the aforementioned trio of players. There's always a chance another players goes on short-term IR, as well. Ronald Jones II is getting an MRI on his ankle, for example. A short-term IR stint would free up the necessary roster spot for Grayson.

And of course, Grayson's play on the field warrants a promotion, in itself. He leads the Bucs with 162 receiving yards over the last two weeks and his nine receptions are the second-most, as well.

"It’s really about the belief in himself," said Leftwich. "You really begin to see him grow as a player. He believes that he belongs now and that’s a good thing for us because he does belong.”

Then make him belong, Tampa Bay. Except, make it happen on the 53-man roster. You know, where it matters.

Because the man deserves it.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.