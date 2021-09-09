Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Inactive Lists for Season-Opener

Here's who won't play in the 2021 season-opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys have released the two teams' inactive lists for the 2021 season-opener Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium.

For the Bucs, head coach Bruce Arians will be without safety Jordan Whitehead, who started all 20 games last season on defense. Whitehead has missed three weeks of practice due to a hamstring injury.

Of the six others on the inactive list for the Dallas game, Whitehead is only one out due to injury. The team had to make room to get down to the game day limit of 48.

Two members of Tampa Bay's 2021 NFL Draft class are inactive. Rookie quarterback Kyle Trask and speedster Jaelon Darden. With Trask out, Blaine Gabbert will be active and will serve as the primary backup to starting quarterback Tom Brady.

Below is a look at the Bucs' inactive list, the team announced before kickoff:

S Chris Cooper

WR Jaelon Darden

DL Khalil Davis

OL Nick Leverett

QB Kyle Trask

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

S Jordan Whitehead

For Dallas, the Cowboys will be without seven players as well.

Below is a look at the Cowboys' inactive list vs. the Bucs:

WR Noah Brown

LB Luke Gifford

DE Chauncey Golston

QB Will Grier

S Malik Hooker

DE Azur Kamara

S Israel Mukuamu

None of the players are out due to injury, the team said.

