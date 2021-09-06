Buccaneers vs. Cowboys: Monday Injury Reports

The first batch of injury reports ahead of Tampa Bay vs. Dallas is here.

Photo: Jordan Whitehead; Credit: Buccaneers.com

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have released their first batch of injury reports ahead of Thursday night's season-opening game at Raymond James Stadium.

For Tampa Bay, running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) were listed as full participants in Monday's practice, while safety Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) did not participate.

Whitehead worked off to the side with trainers throughout practice on Monday, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. The fourth-year safety did not play throughout the preseason as he rehabbed from the injury, which he sustained early on in training camp. Prior to that, Whitehead missed camp activities over the summer while recovering from surgery on his labrum, stemming from an injury suffered against the Green Bay Packers in January's NFC Championship game.

Bernard was diagnosed with a mild high-ankle sprain late last week but was "full speed" in Sunday's practice as well, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

As for Dallas, quarterback Dak Prescott (throwing shoulder), defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence (back), Chauncey Golston (hamstring) and Tarell Basham (ankle), right tackle La'el Collins (neck), cornerback C.J. Goodwin (hamstring) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) were full participants on Monday, while tackle Ty Neskhe (foot) was limited.

Prescott's return to football is one of if not the most anxiously awaited moment to come at the beginning of the 2021 season, after he went down with a season-ending ankle injury in week five last year and dealt with a separate shoulder injury throughout the preseason.

The only starter Dallas will be without, as of now, is right guard Zack Martin, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.

