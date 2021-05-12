Buccaneers Open as Touchdown Favorites Over Cowboys in Week 1
The schedule for week one of the 2021 NFL season has already been leaked, and as such, oddsmakers have already unveiled opening lines for each game.
According to BetOnline.ag, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opened as touchdown, six-point favorites over the Dallas Cowboys. The 52-point over/under is the second-largest of week one, meaning oddsmakers are expecting a lot of points from quarterback Tom Brady and the loaded Buccaneers offense as well as from the talented Cowboys offense. At least, so long as Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is cleared to play after fracturing his ankle early last season.
As made official on Wednesday morning, the Buccaneers will host the Cowboys on Sept. 9 for Thursday Night Football on NBC, kicking off the season.
Along with the Buccaneers, each NFC South team is considered a week one favorite according to the opening lines. The Carolina Panthers are four-point favorites over the New York Jets, the Atlanta Falcons are three-and-a-half-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New Orleans Saints are three-point favorites over the Green Bay Packers.
You can find opening lines for each week one game via BetOnline.ag below.
Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6)
Over/Under 52
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills (-6)
Over/Under 51½
New York Jets vs Carolina Panthers (-4)
Over/Under 43
Jacksonville Jaguars (-1½) vs Houston Texans
Over/Under 45½
Arizona Cardinals vs Tennessee Titans (-2)
Over/Under 51
Los Angeles Chargers (-1) vs Washington Football Team
Over/Under 45½
Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons (-3½)
Over/Under 46
Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts (-2½)
Over/Under 52½
Minnesota Vikings (-3) vs Cincinnati Bengals
Over/Under 49
San Francisco 49ers (-7½) vs Detroit Lions
Over/Under 45½
Denver Broncos (-1) vs New York Giants
Over/Under 42½
Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints (-3)
Over/Under (off the board)
Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs (-5½)
Over/Under 51½
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots (-1½)
Over/Under 46½
Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams (-7)
Over/Under 46
Baltimore Ravens (-6½) vs Las Vegas Raiders
Over/Under 51