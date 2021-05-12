Buccaneers Open as Touchdown Favorites Over Cowboys in Week 1

Opening lines are out for week one of the 2021 NFL season - before the entire schedule has even been unveiled.

The schedule for week one of the 2021 NFL season has already been leaked, and as such, oddsmakers have already unveiled opening lines for each game.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opened as touchdown, six-point favorites over the Dallas Cowboys. The 52-point over/under is the second-largest of week one, meaning oddsmakers are expecting a lot of points from quarterback Tom Brady and the loaded Buccaneers offense as well as from the talented Cowboys offense. At least, so long as Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is cleared to play after fracturing his ankle early last season.

As made official on Wednesday morning, the Buccaneers will host the Cowboys on Sept. 9 for Thursday Night Football on NBC, kicking off the season.

Along with the Buccaneers, each NFC South team is considered a week one favorite according to the opening lines. The Carolina Panthers are four-point favorites over the New York Jets, the Atlanta Falcons are three-and-a-half-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New Orleans Saints are three-point favorites over the Green Bay Packers.

You can find opening lines for each week one game via BetOnline.ag below.

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6)

Over/Under 52

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills (-6)

Over/Under 51½

New York Jets vs Carolina Panthers (-4)

Over/Under 43

Jacksonville Jaguars (-1½) vs Houston Texans

Over/Under 45½

Arizona Cardinals vs Tennessee Titans (-2)

Over/Under 51

Los Angeles Chargers (-1) vs Washington Football Team

Over/Under 45½

Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons (-3½)

Over/Under 46

Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts (-2½)

Over/Under 52½

Minnesota Vikings (-3) vs Cincinnati Bengals

Over/Under 49

San Francisco 49ers (-7½) vs Detroit Lions

Over/Under 45½

Denver Broncos (-1) vs New York Giants

Over/Under 42½

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints (-3)

Over/Under (off the board)

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs (-5½)

Over/Under 51½

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots (-1½)

Over/Under 46½

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams (-7)

Over/Under 46

Baltimore Ravens (-6½) vs Las Vegas Raiders

Over/Under 51