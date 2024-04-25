JC Allen's Best Fits For The Buccaneers In The 2024 Draft: Defense
It's draft day, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the clock at pick 26 in the first round. In total, the Bucs have seven selections in this year's draft including two picks in the third round. The extra third came from a trade with the Detroit Lions that saw the Buccaneers ship out Carlton Davis and a sixth-round pick this year and next for number 92 overall. The team is also without a fifth-round selection after sending it to the Eagles during last year’s draft for a sixth-round pick used to select wide receiver Trey Palmer.
1.26
2.57
3.89
3.92
4.125
6.220
7.246
Over the last two weeks, we've profiled over 175 potential prospects that could be targets for the Bucs. Looking at things like scheme fit, character, production, and guys who would fit into the culture the Buccaneers have established. At the end of each preview, I listed my best fits in rounds 1-2, rounds 3-4, and finally rounds 5-7. I've compiled that list here on offense and defense with links to each position group as a reference guide for when the Bucs are on the clock.
Here is a look at my best fits for the Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft on defense.
Defensive Linemen
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
Jer'Zahn "Johnny" Newton
The Bucs have gone defensive tackle with their first pick in the last two drafts, but what would they make it three straight? Well if the board doesn't fall the way they are hoping and Newton is there at 26 it would be hard to ignore the talented defensive tackle. It may seem redundant with Hall and Kancey but one area of emphasis the team wants to be better in 2024 is getting home with base pressure. Newton brings the heat and it's easy to see a way for them to find ways to get him on the field. Vea is also going to be 29 and has had a slew of injuries in recent seasons. Newton is a playmaker and can be a game-changer and that's worthy of a first-round pick.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Ruke Orhorhoro
General manager Jason Licht talked about never having enough depth in the trenches and always looking for upgrades. While defensive tackle may seem like a luxury pick with starters and decent backups in place, it's a position the team will always be looking at. Ohorhoro has explosiveness, and power and can line up all over the line. He may not make it to the Bucs at 89 and could require a move up to secure but Licht isn't afraid to move around the board to grab a player he covets.
Best Fit Rounds 5-7
Justin Eboigbe
Eboigbe is another versatile defensive lineman who has the traits teams look for. A clean medical evaluation will be the deciding factor on how far Eboigbe falls in the draft but, he has the potential to be an immediate contributor as a part of a rotation.
Edge Rushers
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
Marshawn Kneeland
Latu and Verse will likely be long gone when the Bucs pick at 26. Kneeland is gaining steam to be selected higher than where the team is picking in the second round but has everything the Bucs look for at the edge position in Todd Bowles' defense. The team had several meetings with the edge rusher and he would be a fantastic pick for the Buccaneers.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Austin Booker
Booker is still learning the nuances of the game but would be a great selection by the Bucs in the third or fourth round. He has all the desirable traits you look for in an edge rusher and the upside to become a problem for offenses to worry about. He could be deployed as a situational pass rusher while he bulks up and develops a pass rush plan and more tools in his toolbox. Adisa Isaac would make a lot of sense if available as well.
Best Fit Rounds 5-7
Mohamed Kamara
Kamara doesn't have the size teams generally look for, but the production was off the charts. He plays hot all the time and knows how to win with leverage to get to the quarterback. His size is reminiscent of Shaq Barrett who developed into a nice player for the Bucs. Xavier Thomas and Jaylen Harrell could be under serious consideration in these rounds as well.
Inside Linebackers
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
Edgerrin Cooper
If the Bucs want an upgrade at linebacker who can start from Day 1, Cooper is a do-it-all player who fits the bill. He has great speed and cover skills, while also being an effective run-stopper and blitzer. he has extensive experience playing special teams and was First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC. Cooper has the skills to fit any system and would challenge Britt as a rookie for playing time.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Trevin Wallace
Wallace is still young at 21 years old and not a finished product but has the speed and range to be an every-down linebacker in the NFL. He can get caught freelancing at times, but he's a playmaker and would fit well within Bowles' defensive scheme. A team captain, he also has experience with new Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen from their time together at Kentucky. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could also be of consideration in these rounds.
Best Fit Rounds 5-7
Cedric Gray
If the Bucs choose to address the linebacker position later in the draft, Gray could be the selection. He is a strong tackler, can play in coverage, and has sideline-to-sideline speed. He's a high-character guy who is passionate about the game of football and fits the mold of the type of culture the Bucs have in the building. He had three straight seasons of 100+ tackles and is an effective blitzer. Nathaniel Watson could be someone they consider in the latter rounds as well.
Cornerbacks
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
T.J. Tampa
The Bucs could very well go corner in the first and Jason Licht hasn't ruled it out, but with other needs they likely address the position later in the draft. If they choose to look in the second round Tampa would be a great fit both as a player and with his last name. The St. Pete product has good height, speed, and position versatility as well as excellent ball skills and awareness in coverage. He would immediately challenge both Izien and McCollum for starting spots on the roster. DeJean will get consideration if he is available at 26 and Mike Sainristil could be an option if the Bucs trade back from 26 into the early second round.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Kris Abrams-Draine
Abrams-Draine is a speedy corner with excellent range and ball skills. He'd be a great fit in Bowles' system and offers some position flexibility. He is a little light but could add to his frame without losing his speed. He can also be a factor on returns, averaging 20.8 yards per kick return with a 100-yard return. He had 40 pass breakups and seven interceptions in college tons of special teams experience, and was First Team All-SEC in 2023. Khyree Jackson and DJ James could also come into consideration here.
Best Fit Rounds 5-7
Dwight McGlothern
McGlothern has traditional height, length, and size for the position, superb route recognition, tremendous ball skills, and is a strong tackler. He had 30 pass breakups and eight interceptions in college while tacking on four forced fumbles. He's still developing fundamentals at the position, needs to become more of a downhill force in run support and needs to play with better leverage and body control. But as a Day 3 developmental cornerback, he fits the bill of what the Bucs look for in their defensive scheme. M.J. Devonshire and Jarrian Jones could also be late-round developmental players the Bucs could target.
Safeties
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
Cole Bishop
If the Bucs go safety early, Bishop makes a lot of sense as someone who can see the field in three safety sets dropping down into the nickel or playing in the box. He's a threat to the quarterback by the line of scrimmage or back deep with his playmaking skills. The team has little depth at the position if injuries were to set in and Bishop gives them someone who could step in and start without skipping a beat. With Winfield Jr. about to get paid and Whitehead only on a two-year deal, he could be the heir apparent while also giving the team a quality starting option on a team-friendly contract. Bishop models his game after former safety Rodney Harrison and coaches rave about his competitive toughness and passion for the game.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Tykee Smith
Smith is an aggressive in-your-face safety who also shows prowess in coverage. He can take tight ends out of the equation and is a force in the run game. Like Bishop, he could rotate in on dime packages and knows how to make plays on the ball. He does his best work in the box as a physical tackler and threat to get after the quarterback. but can create turnovers with four interceptions last season when in coverage. He's a core special teamer and is described as an unselfish player willing to do whatever is asked.
Best Fit Rounds 5-7
Trey Taylor
Taylor is more of a coverage safety compared to Bishop and Smith and has a knack for finding the ball. He has six interceptions and 19 pass breakups over the last four seasons. He was First Team All-American, First Team All-MWC, and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football in 2023. He draws rave reviews about his character and leadership qualities and is cousins with Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.
Check out my full position breakdowns for each position group below:
