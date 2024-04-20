Potential Buccaneers Targets And Best Fits In The Draft: Defensive Line
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did exactly what they said they would do this offseason and returned all of their high-quality free agents on the team. Back in the fold are Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Lavonte David, Chase McLaughlin, and Antoine Winfield Jr. They added depth and potential starters to the team with the likes of Jordan Whitehead, Sua Opeta, Ben Bredeson, Tavierre Thomas, Bryce Hall, and Randy Gregory, while also bringing back core depth pieces in Greg Gaines, Chase Edmonds, and John Wolford.
The moves they made have given them great flexibility in the draft and while holes remain on the roster they’ve positioned themselves to where they aren’t pigeonholed into any one position in the draft. In this series, we’ll take a look at each position in the draft and potential prospects they could select in each round. In some rounds, there won’t be any fits due to not having an overwhelming need at the position or no first-round grades on players who could potentially be there at their selection.
At the end of each preview, we’ll break down the Bucs best roster fits at each position from rounds 1-2, 3-4, and 5-7.
The Bucs have their starters set in place with Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, and Logan Hall and re-signed depth pieces in Will Gholston and Greg Gaines, though behind them there is a lot left to be desired. Mike Greene made the roster out of camp after making the practice squad as a tryout player the season before but finished the season on injured reserve and hasn't made the impact the Bucs had hoped. After that, it's a who's who of players vying for a roster spot. Addressing the position in the draft or post-draft seems like a foregone conclusion with so little dependable depth on the roster. Head coach Todd Bowles alluded to wanting to get more pressure with four and general manager Jason Licht echoed those comments adding that it's never a bad idea to attack the trenches.
Round 1
Byron Murphy II, Texas [6'0, 297, 4.87,-40, JR]
Murphy should be long gone before the Bucs pick at 26, but that hasn't stopped them from doing their due diligence on him. The junior defensive tackle plays with natural power and leverage to disrupt plays in the backfield as both a pass rusher and run defender. Explosive and violent, he possesses an imposing punch to knock linemen off the point of attack and uses his foot speed and quickness to get into the backfield. However, he doesn't have the ideal size for the position and can be swallowed up by size and double teams. He'll need to work on developing his pass-rush repertoire as well. He had 29 tackles, 8.5 for loss, and five sacks his junior year. Murphy had an official 30 visit with the Bucs.
Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton, Illinois [6'1, 304, N/A, SR]
Like Murphy, Newton shouldn't be available when the Bucs pick at 26, but if he is it would be hard not to make him the pick. Newton has an uncanny ability to shed blocks using a wide variety of pass-rush moves, while also being able to hold his own in run defense. He has an explosive first step, knows how to use leverage to his advantage, and has a motor that never stops going after the ball. However, he is a bit undersized for the position, doesn't have great flexibility and bend, and can be inconsistent in timing the snap. He had 52 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks his senior season. He is a Tampa native and the cousin of SirVocea Dennis. Newton hasn't had any reported visits with the Bucs.
Round 2
Kris Jenkins, Michigan [6'2, 299, 4.91-40, 4JR]
Jenkins has been called the strongest player in the draft and effectively takes on double teams while being a force as a run-stopper. He has a dangerous spin move and has enough lateral quickness to work across the face of linemen. However, he has less than ideal arm length that can show up when trying to disengage blocks and make tackles on the ball carrier. Though he plays with energy as a pass rusher, he'll need on his rush plan, repertoire of moves, and leverage. He had modest production his junior year with 36 tackles, four for loss, and two sacks. Jenkins had a formal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Braden Fiske, FSU [6'3, 292,4.78-40, 6SR]
Fiske can play up and down the line and has an extremely quick first step to penetrate the backfield. He has an outstanding football IQ and pass-rush prowess, with a motor that never stops. However, he has less than ideal arm length and can get tied up in the run game. He can get overtaken by long-armed lineman and isn't going to eat up double teams. After spending his first four years at Western Michigan, he transferred to Florida State last season and posted six sacks and nine tackles for loss. Fiske has a formal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Rounds 3 - 4
Ruke Ohorhoro, Clemson [6'4, 294, 4.89-40, 5SR]
Ohorhoro can play up anywhere on the line and uses explosiveness and power to defeat linemen. He is a stout run defender with all the tools to develop into a dangerous pass rusher. However, he will struggle with double teams and disengaging from length. He relies on his quickness as a rusher and will need to refine his pass-rush plan and develop more moves. he had eight tackles for loss and five sacks in his final season with the Tigers. Ohorhoro has a formal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine and was brought in for an official 30 visit.
Michael Hall Jr, Ohio State [6'2, 299, 4.75-40, 3SO]
Hall Jr wins with finesse and a quick step to get across the face of linemen. He displays quick twitch speed with a nasty jab step to penetrate the backfield and profiles as a sub-package pass-rush specialist. However, he lacks the strength to be an every-down lineman and needs to become a better finisher. He can knocked off his path with string punches and lack of a string anchor can expose him against the run. He finished his red-shirt sophomore season with 24 tackles, two for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Hall Jr. hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Brandon Dorlus, Oregon [6'3, 283, 4.85-40, 5SR]
Dorlus plays with power and length at the position flashing active hands at the line to get inside of blockers to penetrate into the backfield. He has a quick first step with excellent closing speed while possessing a stout enough anchor to hold up to double teams. However, he needs to build up his pass-rush repertoire and work on developing a more consistent plan while improving his pad level and balance and control through contact. He profiles as a 3-4 defensive end but could put on weight and move inside as a physical sub-rusher. He finished his final season with the Ducks racking up 25 tackles, 6.5 for loss, five sacks, and eight pass deflections. Dorlus had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
Mehki Wingo, LSU [6'0, 284, 44.85-40, JR]
Wingo is quick off the snap with effective hand placement and speed to shock blockers at the line. He plays with good leverage and natural instincts, aware of where blockers are coming from with patience to wait out the ball carrier. However, he is undersized and has less than ideal arm length which can get him in trouble with bigger, longer blockers. He has an inconsistent anchor and can get washed out by blockers. He finished his junior year at LSU as a team captain with 25 tackles, five for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Wingo hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Round 5-7
Gabe Hall, Baylor [6'6, 294, 5.02-40, 5SR]
Hall looks the part with the size teams look for and plays with quickness off the snap, using his length to overwhelm blockers. He flashes power to generate a strong bull rush and experience up and down the line. However, he is a streaky defender with too many inconsistencies in his game. He has a habit of playing with a narrow base that allows him to get moved off blocks and will struggle with contact balance and pad level. Hall ended his senior season with modest production totaling 18 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, and two sacks. He's best suited as a 5-tech and had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
DeWayne Carter, Duke [6'2, 302, 4.99, 5SR]
Carter has all the tools necessary to succeed at the next level. He has great anticipation and recognition skills, good power and a quick get-off, versatility and an array of pass rush moves to attack blockers. He can hold up against double teams and is active through the whistle. However, he isn't elite in any one area. He can be late of the snap and doesn't possess the athleticism or pursuit speed to track down ball carriers. He'll be a rotational player but has limited starting upside. Carter finished his senior year at Duke totaling 41 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and 1 sack. Though he had better production his Junior year with 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. The three-year team captain was the winner of the Jim Tatum Award as the ACC's top student-athlete. and was first-team All-ACC. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Marcus Harris, Auburn [6'2, 304, 5.06-40, 5SR]
Harris uses first-step quickness to disrupt at the line and displays reactive instincts to make plays. He has natural bend and plays with good leverage, and has active hands through his rush. However, he is undersized and can get swallowed up by double teams and bigger blockers. He added 18 pounds from the combine to his pro-day trying to bulk up but looked sluggish and will need to get down to his playing weight. Harris finished his final season at Auburn with 40 tackles, 11.5 for loss, and even sacks. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa [6'3, 329, N/A, 6SR]
Boyd has an explosive first step that he uses to get into the backfield with an array of pass-rush moves. He's more polished as a run defender and has the strength to get off blocks while holding up against double teams. The fifth-year senior plays with great leverage but can get a little stiff when trying to get around blockers. He finished out his collegiate career with 90 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 5 passes defended, and 2 forced fumbles. Boyd was snubbed from the Combine and hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Fabien Lovett, FSU [6'3, 316, 5.00-40, 6SR]
Lovett has outstanding length and huge hands that he uses to batter blockers at the line of scrimmage. He displays good power and technique to split double teams and plays with good leverage. He's got a strong bullrush, is stout in the run game, and does the little things to open up everything else for others to make plays. However, he doesn't possess a quick get-off and has average lateral movement. He can struggle to shed blockers when tied up and will need to add more pass-rush counters to his toolbox. Lovett ended his career with the Seminoles with 22 tackles, four for loss, and a sack. He has no reported meetings with the Bucs.
Justin Eboigbe, Alabama [6'4, 297, 5.18-40, 5SR]
Eboigbe has the ability and experience to play all over the line. He possesses a strong anchor and is able to take on double teams while also showing prowess as a pass rusher totaling 30 pressures his last season at Alabama. However, only one year as a starter, lack of production, and medicals (he suffered a herniated disc that was pushed against his spinal cord in 2022) could push him down the draft board. However, if his medicals check out he could be a tremendous pick-up. He had 63 tackles, 11.5 for loss, and 7sacks his final year with the Crimson Tide. Eboigbe had an informal visit with the Bucs at the Combine.
Mckinnley Jackson, Texas A&M [6'1,326, 5.26-40, SR]
Jackson has a quick first step and strength to bowl over blockers. He does a good job shedding linemen when he plays with the right leverage, displays good lateral movement, and stays active with balance through traffic. However, he will need to be more consistent in his hand technique and develop more counters in his pass-rush, can play high in his stance and narrow in his base, and can be late to diagnose plays and ends out of position. The two-time captain finished his senior season with 27 tackles, 5.5 for loss, and three sacks. Jackson had a formal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
Jer'Zahn "Johnny" Newton
The Bucs have gone defensive tackle with their first pick in the last two drafts, but what would they make it three straight? Well if the board doesn't fall the way they are hoping and Newton is there at 26 it would be hard to ignore the talented defensive tackle. It may seem redundant with Hall and Kancey but one area of emphasis the team wants to be better in 2024 is getting home with base pressure. Newton brings the heat and it's easy to see a way for them to find ways to get him on the field. Vea is also going to be 29 and has had a slew of injuries in recent seasons. Newton is a playmaker and can be a game-changer and that's worthy of a first-round pick.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Ruke Ohorhoro
General manager Jason Licht talked about never having enough depth in the trenches and always looking for upgrades. While defensive tackle may seem like a luxury pick with starters and decent backups in place, it's a position the team will always be looking at. Ohorhoro has explosiveness, and power and can line up all over the line. He may not make it to the Bucs at 89 and could require a move up to secure but Licht isn't afraid to move around the board to grab a player he covets.
Best Fit Rounds 5-7
Justin Eboigbe
Eboigbe is another versatile defensive lineman who has the traits teams look for. A clean medical evaluation will be the deciding factor on how far Eboigbe falls in the draft but, he has the potential to be an immediate contributor as a part of a rotation.
Check out our previous position breakdowns below:
Tight End
You can follow JC Allen on Twitter @JCAllenNFL.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.