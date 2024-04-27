BREAKING: Buccaneers Select Washington TE Devin Culp With Pick No. 246 in NFL Draft
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht sure does love his Washington Huskies.
Licht went to that well again after taking wideout Jalen McMillan in the third round, grabbing Washington tight end Devin Culp in the 7th round with No. 246 overall pick. Culp completes what has been a mostly offensive draft, with the Bucs selecting five offensive players across the draft.
Here's what BucsGameday wrote of Culp earlier in the draft process:
"If the Bucs are looking for more of a move tight end, Culp fits the bill. More of a big receiver, he has excellent speed and the ability to elevate to make contested catches. He runs sharp routes with crisp cuts and gets consistent separation from defenders. Though his blocking improved, he'll have trouble holding up in line, will be a 24-year-old rookie and had some bad drops throughout his career. He finished his time with the Huskies with modest production tallying 66 receptions for 711 yards and four touchdowns. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the Combine."
The draft is now done for Tampa Bay, with Licht not making a single trade across all three days. All eyes toward to UDFAs, who will complete the draft process and fill out the roster as training camp looms closer.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.