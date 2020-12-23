Bucs Injury Update: Smith at 'Full Speed', Jones 'Doubtful' vs. Lions

Some good news, some bad news, some wait-and-see for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the injury front.

After being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith is back at practice and at "full speed," according to head coach Bruce Arians.

Smith missed his first game of the season this past Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons as a precaution, joining the COVID-19 list last Friday after a possible close contact exposure with a family member who had tested positive for coronavirus. Fortunately, Smith did not end up acquiring COVID-19, at least given his clearance by league protocol to return to team activities.

Smith joined running back Ronald Jones II on the COVID-19 list last week, who had been placed on the list two days prior while also dealing with a fractured pinky finger that required surgery. Jones has yet to be activated from the list, and is doubtful for this Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions as such.

"Ro [Jones] is going to be doubtful – getting through the COVID and not having any practice with the finger," Arians said on Tuesday. "We still haven’t been able to see him with the finger, so we’ll have to wait and see on that one."

Although running back Leonard Fournette did score two touchdowns against the Falcons, he rushed for just 49 yards as the Bucs averaged 2.8 yards per carry in Atlanta without Jones factoring into the gameplan.

Arians also shared that cornerback Carlton Davis III is "getting better," after suffering a groin injury on Sunday. However, Davis did not participate in Tuesday's practice, along with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder). "Hopefully," Arians added, "[Davis] can make some improvement in the next two days.”