Smith In Quarantine, Buccaneers Activate Special Teamers From COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a starter, and removed three, from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Some good news, some bad news.

We'll get the bad out of the way: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed starting left tackle Donovan Smith on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list this morning. Smith released a statement via the team's social media channels, acknowledging that he had a close contact with an infected family member.

The reserve/COVID-19 list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Smith has not missed a game for Tampa Bay previously this season, despite playing through an ankle injury. He will miss Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons out of precaution and in accordance with the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the good news is that Tampa has activated starting special teamers - kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion, and long snapper Zach Triner - off of the team's COVID-19 list on Friday morning, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. The three special teamers will be able to practice on Friday, travel, and play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The three were placed on the list on Monday, with running back Ronald Jones II following shortly behind and joining them on the list on Tuesday. Jones has yet to be activated.

The Buccaneers are set to face the Falcons at 1 P.M. on Sunday, in Atlanta, Ga.

Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated's AllBucs.com for further updates and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers.