NewsFront Office
Search

Smith In Quarantine, Buccaneers Activate Special Teamers From COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a starter, and removed three, from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.
Author:
Publish date:

Some good news, some bad news.

We'll get the bad out of the way: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed starting left tackle Donovan Smith on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list this morning. Smith released a statement via the team's social media channels, acknowledging that he had a close contact with an infected family member.

The reserve/COVID-19 list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Smith has not missed a game for Tampa Bay previously this season, despite playing through an ankle injury. He will miss Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons out of precaution and in accordance with the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the good news is that Tampa has activated starting special teamers - kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion, and long snapper Zach Triner - off of the team's COVID-19 list on Friday morning, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. The three special teamers will be able to practice on Friday, travel, and play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The three were placed on the list on Monday, with running back Ronald Jones II following shortly behind and joining them on the list on Tuesday. Jones has yet to be activated.

The Buccaneers are set to face the Falcons at 1 P.M. on Sunday, in Atlanta, Ga.

Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated's AllBucs.com for further updates and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

USATSI_15119949_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Smith In Quarantine, Buccaneers Activate Special Teamers From COVID-19 List

USATSI_15084441_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Julio Jones Ruled Out vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_15311246_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Arians: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Deserves More Credit

USATSI_15248863 (1)
News

Buccaneers Place RB Ronald Jones II on Reserve/COVID-19 List

USATSI_15311646_168388329_lowres
News

Know Your Enemy: Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Q&A With Locked on Falcons

USATSI_15180496_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Place Three Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List

USATSI_14275723_168388329_lowres (1)
Front Office

2021 Buccaneers Draft Profile: Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

USATSI_15119908_168388329_lowres
News

Analysis: The Bucs Are Neutralizing Each Top RB They Face

USATSI_15311138_168388329_lowres
News

Arians: Falcons 'Playing Their Tails Off' For Former Bucs' HC Morris