Potential Buccaneers Targets And Best Fits In The Draft: Edge
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did exactly what they said they would do this offseason and returned all of their high-quality free agents on the team. Back in the fold are Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Lavonte David, Chase McLaughlin, and Antoine Winfield Jr. They added depth and potential starters to the team with the likes of Jordan Whitehead, Sua Opeta, Ben Bredeson, Tavierre Thomas, Bryce Hall, and Randy Gregory while also bringing back core depth pieces in Greg Gaines, Chase Edmonds, and John Wolford.
The moves they made have given them great flexibility in the draft and while holes remain on the roster they’ve positioned themselves to where they aren’t pigeonholed into any one position in the draft. In this series, we’ll take a look at each position in the draft and potential prospects they could select in each round. In some rounds, there won’t be any fits due to not having an overwhelming need at the position or no first-round grades on players who could potentially be there at their selection.
At the end of each preview, we’ll break down the Bucs best roster fits at each position from rounds 1-2, 3-4, and 5-7.
Though the Bucs have a deep room at outside linebacker, they are still missing a premier number one guy teams need to game plan for. Yaya Diaby had a breakout rookie season, notching 7.5 sacks in 2023, and will step into a full-time starting role next season. Though across from him, there will be competition. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and the newly signed Randy Gregory are penciled in at the top of that list, but neither player has had an impactful career to date. Anthony Nelson will continue to remain a steady backup for the team that can play quality snaps when called into action. The Bucs brass have praised Markees Watts and Jose Ramirez all offseason and all eyes will be on them as they bide for roster spots next season. The Bucs would love to land one of the "big three" first-round pass rushers but it feels like they will all be out of reach when they come on the clock at 26. However, addressing the position in some way feels like a necessity.
Round 1
Jared Verse, FSU [6'3, 254, 4.58-40, 5SR]
He'll likely be off the board by the time the Bucs pick, but if he is there he is an easy choice to fill the team's number one need in a premier pass rusher. Verse displays violent hands and a speed-to-power bull rush that runs tackles into the pocket. He has an explosive get-off, good enough bend to be a threat coming around the edge, and an array of rush moves to turn to. However, he doesn't have the ideal size or length NFL teams usually look for at the position, will need to fine-tune his pass rush plan, and is an average lateral mover. Verse finished his final season with the Seminoles piling up 41 tackles, 12.5 for loss, and nine sacks. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
Laitu Latu, UCLA [6'4, 259, 4.64-40, 5SR]
Latu is a slam dunk pick for the Bucs if he is available at 26 and is arguably the best pass rusher in the draft. Medical red flags could see him slide but his potential and production will likely see him drafted before the Buccaneers are on the clock. Latu is a pass-rush technician with an array of moves at his disposal making his home in the backfield. He has above-average bend, able to turn the corner with quickness and agility, and has a well-developed pass-rush plan. However, he has just average length and athleticism in pursuit, he's not a polished run defender, and medical concerns must be thoroughly vetted. He finished his Senior year at UCLA with 49 tackles, 21.5 for loss, and 13 sacks. Latu had a formal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
Chop Robinson, Penn State [6'2, 254, 4.48-40, JR]
Robinson has an elite first step and quickness to burst up the arc. He shows natural pass-rush ability with active hands, bend to get around the corner, and enough athleticism to drop into coverage. However, he had modest production in college, doesn't have great length, will struggle to get off blocks in the run game and profiles early on as just a situational pass rusher. . Robinson finished his collegiate career with just 60 tackles, 20 for loss, and 11.5 sacks. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Round 2
Darius Robinson, Missouri [6'5, 285, 4.95-40, 5SR]
Robinson plays with power and length to wear down blockers. He has the ability to slide into the interior in sub-packages, is able to sack and shed in the run game, and has surprising change-of-direction skils for his size. However, he possesses just average speed and his first step leaves you wanting more. A bit heavy for an edge-rusher, he doesn't have great bend to turn the corner and has inconsistencies setting the edge. Robinson finished his senior season at Missouri with 43 tackles, 14 for loss, and 8.5 sacks. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Chris Braswell, Alabama [6'3, 251, 4.6-40, 4JR]
Braswell has an explosive first step, natural strength and pursuit speed to track down ball carriers. He has an array of moves at his disposal and displays effective speed-to-power knocking even the biggest blockers back. However, he doesn't always play with great technique and has an inconsistent anchor setting the edge. He doesn't have great bend to turn the corner and lacks experience dropping in coverage. Braswell finished his junior year with the Crimson Tide with 42 tackles, 10.5 for loss, and eight sacks. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan [6'3, 267, 4.75-40, 5SR]
Kneeland has the ideal size and length for an edge defender and possesses excellent explosiveness for the position. His bullrush is something to behold and he comes at the opposition with a violent rip move to break free. He's a stout run defender and plays with a relentless motor. However, he played against weaker competition in the MAC conference, doesn't possess ideal bend at the top of his rush, and had limited production in college, though he has all the tools to develop as a force in the NFL. He finished his senior year with 4.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Kneeland had a formal visit with the Bucs at the Combine and they hosted him for an official 30 visit.
Rounds 3 - 4
Adisa Isaac, Penn State [6'4, 247, 4.74-40, 5SR]
Isaac has the length and bend needed to be an efficient edge rusher in the NFL. He displays a constant motor, plays with good hand technique, and finishes with bust and acceleration to make plays. However, he needs to add to his pass rush arsenal, specifically counters, develop a stronger anchor as an edge setter, and can be late off the ball limiting his effectiveness. Isaac finished his senior season with 37 tackles, 16 for loss, and 7.5 sacks. He had a formal visit with the Bucs at the Combine.
Austin Booker, Kansas [6'4, 253, 4.77-40, 3SO]
For Booker's lack of experience, he has a deep toolbox of rush moves. He has an excellent first step, knows how to use his length to be disruptive, and exhibits solid bend and leverage to turn the corner. However, he is still raw and needs to get bigger and stronger, especially in his lower body, to reach his potential at the next level. He needs to develop a more detailed pass-rush plan and needs improvement in the run game. Booker finished his final season with the Jayhawks totaling 56 tackles, 12 for loss, and eight sacks. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Bralen Trice, Washington [6'3, 245, 4.72-40, 5SR]
Trice plays full tilt full time. He has quick violent hands when attacking blockers, a quick first step, and effectively converts speed-to-power to knock linemen off their spot. However, lack of length and game-changing speed hinders his overall production. He can be inconsistent with leverage, will struggle to set the edge at times, and doesn't possess the bend needed to turn the corner consistently. Trice finished his final season with the Huskies racking up 49 tackles,11.5 for loss, seven sacks, a staggering 78 pressures. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Gabriel Murphy, UCLA [6'2, 247, 4.68-40, 5SR]
Murphy plays with sound technique utilizing quick hands and a know-how of setting defenders up with a detailed rush plan and counters. He matches his quick hands with quick feet and a slippery ability to get off blocks and squeeze into the backfield. However, he lacks the size and length and can have trouble holding the point of attack. He'll lose ground in the run game to bigger and lengthier blockers and his speed-to-power conversion leaves little to be feared. Murphy finished his final season at UCLA with 38 tackles,16 for loss, and eight sacks. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian [6'3, 252, 4.64-40, 5SR]
Hunt has the speed and traits that will make teams take a flyer on him as a developmental pass rusher while contributing in a rotational role. He has tremendous acceleration around the arc with good bend to turn the corner, displays good reactionary skills and insticnts, and the closing speed in pursuit to take down the ball carrier. However, he'll need to get bigger and stronger at the next level to be an every-down contributor. He displays wasted movement in his get-off, needs to develop more moves and a designed pass-rush plan, and plays with better leverage. Hunt finished his senior season with 46 tackles, nine for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Round 5-7
Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State [6'1, 248, 4.57-40, SR]
The under-sized edge rusher wreaked havoc in the backfield with a quick get-off and an array of pass rush moves to get to the quarterback and ball carrier. He plays with aggression and a relentless motor to finish plays and uses great leverage and bend to attack the passer. However, due to his less-than-ideal length, he can get hung up by longer-armed tackles and will struggle to set the edge. Though he will fight to get off blocks and isn't easily washed out of plays. Kamara ended his college career with a staggering 45.5 tackles for loss, 30.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Xavier Thomas, Clemson [6'2, 253, 4.56-40, 6SR]
Thomas plays with good technique, first-step quickness, and has violent hands with an array of pash-rush moves and counters. He has a relentless motor, good flexibility and bend at the top of his rush, and excellent pursuit and burst to close on ball carriers. However, he struggles to consistently set the edge, can play with high pad level giving up leverage, and lacks ideal size and length at the position. Thomas finished his senior year with the Tigers with 28 tackles, four for loss, 43 pressures, and three sacks. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.
Jaylen Harrell, Michigan [6'3, 247, 4.68-40, 4JR]
Harrell flies off the ball with a wicked first step. The former off-ball linebacker understands how offenses are trying to attack and combats it with excellent reactionary quickness. He can effectively set the edge, has a nasty spin move, and isn't out of place dropping into coverage. However, he needs to be more aggressive, displays just average bend, relies too much on his speed to win, and doesn't have a pass-rush plan or moves to win consistently at the next level. Harrell finished his junior year with 31 tackles, 10 for loss, and 7.5 sacks. The Tampa native hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Eric Watts, UConn [6'5, 274, 4.67-40, 5SR]
Watts has the size teams generally look for at the edge position. He flashes explosive burst, is a strong tackler, and has a motor that runs hot all game long. However, he doesn't display any sort of rush plan and needs to develop counters, plays with high pad level losing the leverage battle, and doesn't have the consistent bend to threaten the edge. Watts finished his final season with the Huskies racking up 34 tackles, 6.5 for loss, and two sacks. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Braiden McGregor, Michigan [6'5, 254, 4.77-40, 4JR]
McGregor has good size and length for the position with above-average initial first-step quickness. He displays quick read and reactionary skills able to disrupt zone reads and uses his reach to gain leverage against linemen. However, he lacks the natural bend required to excel at the position, his hand placement and timing lack consistency, and will need to continue adding play strength at the next level. McGregor finished his junior season with 26 tackles, nine for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
Marshawn Kneeland
Latu and Verse will likely be long gone when the Bucs pick at 26. Kneeland is gaining steam to be selected higher than where the team is picking in the second round but has everything the Bucs look for at the edge position in Todd Bowles' defense. The team had several meetings with the edge rusher and he would be a fantastic pick for the Buccaneers.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Austin Booker
Booker is still learning the nuances of the game but would be a great selection by the Bucs in the third or fourth round. He has all the desirable traits you look for in an edge rusher and the upside to become a problem for offenses to worry about. He could be deployed as a situational pass rusher while he bulks up and develops a pass rush plan and more tools in his toolbox. Adisa Isaac would make a lot of sense if available as well.
Best Fit Rounds 5-7
Mohamed Kamara
Kamara doesn't have the size teams generally look for but the production was off the charts. He plays hot all the time and knows how to win with leverage to get to the quarterback. His size is reminiscent of Shaq Barrett who developed into a nice player for the Bucs. Xavier Thomas and Jaylen Harrell could be under serious consideration in these rounds as well.
Check out our previous position breakdowns below:
Tight End
You can follow JC Allen on Twitter @JCAllenNFL.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.