BREAKING: Buccaneers Draft UTEP G Elijah Klein with Pick No. 220
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have drafted UTEP guard Elijah Klein with the No. 220 pick in the NFL Draft.
Tampa Bay had to wait a while to pick, going 95 picks without a selection from the fourth round to the sixth. The team remained patient, though, and they selected Klein with the last pick in the sixth round. Here's what NFL.com had to say about Tampa Bay's new guard.
"Well-built guard prospect with NFL length, power and a whopping 55 collegiate starts. Klein is an average athlete but is diligent with landmarks as a move blocker. He plays with a higher pad level at times, but his size and strength help mitigate those issues. He works fluidly from his first block to his second one. He has enough reactive athleticism to open his hips and make tough redirects when needed. The pass protection was pretty bumpy in 2022, but his technique has improved and the results showed up in 2023. He could struggle with bull rushers and plus athletes along the interior, but Klein has the ability to become an NFL backup with guard or center flexibility."
The Bucs already addressed their needs inside with the first pick of the draft after selecting Graham Barton with their No. 26 overall pick, but now they get another player who could possibly serve as guard depth or as a special teams player. Klein is Tampa Bay's second-to-last pick, as the Bucs have one more (at the moment) in the seventh round.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.