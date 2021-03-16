Report: Buccaneers 'Exploring Signing' RB James White

Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers land one of Tom Brady's former offensive contributors from New England?

With four running backs set to officially become free agents on Wednesday and in need of a better third down back as well, Tampa Bay is reportedly in the market for a veteran at the position.

New England Patriots running back James White has emerged as a possible free agent target for the Buccaneers, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are "exploring signing" White, per Stroud, as playoff hero Leonard Fournette assesses his free agency options.

White, 29, spent his first seven seasons as a pro with the New England Patriots. In his first six seasons, White caught passes from now-Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, which has linked White to Tampa Bay as an imminent free agent throughout the offseason.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back has rushed for 1,240 yards and ten touchdowns on 309 attempts, adding 369 receptions for 3,184 yards and 25 touchdowns in the passing game. White is also an experienced and accomplished pass blocker, although he didn't play up to his usual standard in that department this past season with the Patriots.

Along with Fournette, Buccaneers running backs LeSean McCoy, Kenjon Barner, and T.J. Logan are scheduled to become free agents on Wednesday at 4 P.M. ET. Tampa Bay would like to bring Fournette back after he scored four touchdowns in the postseason, but is keeping all options on the table should Fournette cash in elsewhere.

Stay tuned to AllBucs.com for further updates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2021 NFL free agency.