Five Buccaneers Selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

There won't be any lonely Buccaneers at the Pro Bowl this year.

The NFL released the final results Wednesday night and five Bucs have been chosen to represent the NFC in Allegiant Stadium -home of the Las Vegas Raiders- on February 6. Eight alternates were also voted in and will get to play when the other players that eventually make it to the Super Bowl bow out. As long as they aren't the players that reach the Super Bowl, obviously.

Quarterback Tom Brady, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, center Ryan Jensen, guard Ali Marpet, and right tackle Tristan Wirfs are the chosen ones this year. It's Brady's 15th selection, the second for Barrett, and the first for Jensen, Marpet, and Wirfs. Brady's 15th selection is the most all-time in NFL history.

When it comes to alternates, there are first alternates and then other alternates. The Bucs have three first-team alternates in wide receiver Mike Evans, inside linebacker Devin White, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.. The remaining five players are guard Alex Cappa, running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and defensive lineman Vita Vea. Evans, Gronk, and Godwin are the only players previously voted to the Pro Bowl out of the bunch.

Godwin obviously won't play due to the torn ACL he suffered against the Saints in Week 15.

Pro Bowl voting is made up of 1/3 fans, 1/3 coaches, and 1/3 players. The 2022 edition will be played in the aforementioned Allegiant Stadium on February 6.

