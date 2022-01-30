Five Potential Replacements For Tom Brady

We all knew it was coming at some point, but it still feels weird asking the question:

Who can the Buccaneers find to replace Tom Brady after he announces his retirement?

Granted, his retirement isn't official. But the vibe is strong.

Very strong.

Even Bruce Arians said the Bucs will be "doing their homework" and seeing "what's behind door No. 2" just as they did with Jameis Winston in 2020. It's always a good idea to have a contingency plan and that's exactly what Tampa Bay is working up.

Over The Cap says the Bucs currently have a little over $11.1 million in cap space and Spotrac has them at a little over $7.6 million, so there's not much room to work with when it comes to attracting a big, high-priced name. But keep in mind, Brady's retirement will likely open up around $11-$12 million in cap room, so the current cap numbers are nowhere near final.

So, who are some realistic options for the Bucs? Below are five players Tampa Bay could bring in via trade or via signing and how much they'd cost the Bucs if they did play for them in 2022.

5. Aaron Rodgers

2022 Salary: $26,470,588 + $500k workout bonus and $520k miscellaneous bonus

2022 Cap hit: $27,490,588

Rodgers may be retiring himself, but he could certainly end up in Tampa Bay if chooses not to retire and wants to play elsewhere.

He's about to win his second straight MVP, so he obviously has plenty left in the tank. The only thing that will stand in the way of a trade is Green Bay's asking price. Rodgers does have a no-trade clause included in his contract, but it's logical to assume he won't mind playing in Tampa Bay.

Rodgers will cost around $7 million more than Brady, but there are ways to manipulate that number and the Bucs are guaranteeing themselves a minute drop-off in terms of quarterback play, if any drop-off, at all.

But there are two large factors that are out of the Bucs' control that need to work in their favor for this to happen, which is why Rodgers is at the bottom of this list.

4. Derek Carr

2022 Salary: $19,777,519 + $100k workout bonus

2022 Cap hit: $19,877,519

Carr is in the final year of his contract and coming off a mostly-effective season. He's the traditional pocket passer that Bruce Arians prefers, but he can move if he needs to. He's accurate and can hit all the throws required in Arians' offense.

The Raiders won't demand a king's ransom for Carr, either, and for the Bucs, there's no commitment past 2022. If Carr play well enough, then Jason Licht can extend him. If he doesn't, the option of parting ways is there.

Could Derek Carr be a Buc in 2022?

Another factor is the new regime that takes over in Las Vegas. They may not see Carr as part of the future, which would only help the Bucs. The opposite could be said, as well, however, but the fact that Carr is a very viable option stands, regardless.

3. James Winston

2022 Salary: TBD

2022 Cap hit: TBD

Yep, that's right. Winston and the Bucs could be heading for a reunion.

And it would make a lot of sense.

Yes, he threw 30 interceptions in his first season under Arians, but there were also signs of progress and flashes of excellence. Winston also seems like he's taken on a whole new mentality toward how he plays the game since his departure from Tampa Bay and that showed last year in his play with New Orleans.

Sean Payton stepping down could play a huge factor in what happens with Winston. If someone outside Payton's tree takes over the Saints, will Winston want to likely play under a one-year, prove-it deal in a new system or would he want to give it one more shot in a system he spent a whole season in?

Winston's recovery from his torn ACL will also play a role in this, but as long as everything is on track, there's a chance he could find himself back in pewter and red.

2. Blaine Gabbert

2022 Salary: TBD

2022 Cap hit: TBD

Gabbert could very well be the Bucs' starting quarterback in 2022. He knows the system better than anyone not named Brady and Arians loves him.

Tampa Bay could pay Gabbert a cheap salary (something like $4-$5 million) and use the money it saves on bolstering the roster in other places.

Don't be surprised if this is how everything plays out.

1. Russell Wilson

2022 Salary: $19 million + $5 million roster bonus

2022 Cap hit: $24 million

Of all the big names and price tags, Wilson is the best fit.

All he has to do is have a desire to play for the Bucs.

It's been said the Seahawks are looking for two 1s and a second-day draft pick for Wilson's services. Tampa Bay could easily swing that and even see if it could get the 'Hawks to eat Wilson's $5 million roster bonus to drop his cap hit even more.

And in return, the Bucs receive one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks that is still in his prime. Wilson gets a fresh change of scenery and Tampa Bay remains a playoff contender and even a Super Bowl contender, maybe.

