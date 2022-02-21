Buccaneers 2022 Free Agent Profile: TE Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in addition to replacing the greatest quarterback of all time, are tasked with addressing the status of 26 free agents this offseason, including 10 starters.

Due to a lack of significant cap space — currently hovering just over $3 million, per Over the Cap — it won't be easy, if even possible, for the Bucs to bring all 26 players back, or even all of their first-teamers who are set to hit the market.

AllBucs is creating profiles for each of Tampa Bay's imminent free agents for the 2022 offseason. We've previously analyzed wide receiver Chris Godwin and cornerback Carlton Davis III, running back Leonard Fournette and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul's situations, and next up is tight end Rob Gronkowski.

We'll discuss the value each player provides the team and try our best to predict whether or not Tampa Bay will prioritize bringing them back.

TE Rob Gronkowski

2021 stats (playoffs included): 14 games, 106 targets, 64 receptions, 918 yards, seven touchdowns

Previous contract: One year, $8 million

Spotrac market value and projected contract: One year, $8.4 million

Gronkowski's performance across the first three games of the 2021 campaign was reminiscent of his All-Pro years, as the 32-year-old hauled in 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns, each one in the redzone, in just over ten quarters.

However, Gronkowski took a shot to the back against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, which derailed his season. He went on to miss almost six full games (including a brief return against the New Orleans Saints which lasted all of six snaps), dealing with fractured ribs, a punctured lung and back spasms.

Gronkowski remained productive once he returned to the lineup, posting three 100+ yard games across the remainder of the regular season. His redzone production dipped, though, as he only caught two more touchdowns before the playoffs.

For the second time in as many years, Gronkowski is set to become a free agent, although he first must decide if he wants to continue playing football before signing a new deal. Gronkowski has already retired previously in 2019, but was pulled out of retirement a year later once his former New England Patriots teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, signed with the Buccaneers.

Now that Brady has hung up his cleats, the popular narrative is that Gronkowski will step away once again, this time alongside his career-long signal-caller. That being said, understanding that he is still capable of producing at an extremely high level, the door certainly isn't closed on Gronkowski suiting up for a 12th season.

Would that campaign be in Tampa Bay? Perhaps, as long as Gronkowski is satisfied with the Buccaneers' plan at quarterback, which has yet to be determined. If the Bucs swing for the fences and acquired a proven passer, it would make a lot of sense for Gronkowski to avoid uprooting and finish his career in Florida.

But, if the Buccaneers can't land a quarterback such as Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson, Gronkowski would be wise to assess the free-agent market and sign with a contender that has a quarterback in place.

