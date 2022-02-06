Which Buccaneers Will Be Free Agents This Offseason?

Replacing Tom Brady is going to be the talk of Tampa Bay over the next month or two, but that is far from the only barricade standing in the Buccaneers' way as the offseason approaches.

Odds are, Tampa Bay will have to find new starters at several positions as well as replenish their depth across the roster, not just at quarterback.

According to Over the Cap, the following 26 Buccaneers are set to hit the free agent market come March 16th when the new league year begins. The players are listed in order of 2021 snap percentage, from highest to lowest, and does not include players who have been released from their contracts or have signed future deals

Asterisk (*) indicates starter

G Alex Cappa *

* C Ryan Jensen *

* WR Chris Godwin *

* S Jordan Whitehead *

* DL Ndamukong Suh *

* CB Carlton Davis III *

* TE Rob Gronkowski *

* RB Leonard Fournette *

* OLB Jason Pierre-Paul *

* DL William Gholston *

* TE OJ Howard

LB Kevin Minter

CB Pierre Desir

DL Steve McLendon

S Andrew Adams

CB Dee Delaney

RB Ronald Jones II

LS Zach Triner

WR Breshad Perriman

RB Giovani Bernard

CB Richard Sherman

OT Josh Wells

DL Pat O'Connor

QB Blaine Gabbert

S Curtis Riley

G Aaron Stinnie

Yikes.

Obviously, Tampa Bay won't be able to hold onto all of these players, and quite frankly, the majority of the players could end up elsewhere for the 2022 season considering the Buccaneers' lack of cap space. Currently, although this number will change in the coming weeks as a result of expected cap-maneuvering roster moves, the Buccaneers have $3.075 million available to re-sign these contributors and make acquisitions in the free agent market.

