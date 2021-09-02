September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFront OfficeSI TIXSI.COM
Search

Report: Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard Dealing With Minor Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard is reportedly dealing with a minor foot injury.
Author:
Publish date:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard is dealing with a mild high-ankle sprain, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

Although he was not seen at practice today, Bernard is expected to be available against the Dallas Cowboys in the Buccaneers' 2021 season-opener on Thursday, September 9, according to Pelissero. Still, this injury is obviously one to keep an eye on over the next week.

Bernard signed with the Buccaneers in April following an eight-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted the running back in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Despite being listed as the No. 3 running back on Tampa Bay's depth chart currently, Bernard is expected to take on a large role in the Buccaneers' offense this season as a passing-down receiving and blocking back to complement the styles of Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette.

In his 115-game Bengals career, Bernard posted 3697 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns on 921 attempts, while adding 342 receptions for 2867 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air. This preseason, Bernard took the field with the Buccaneers' offense on a total of 27 snaps, catching the ball three times for 18 yards on six targets while rushing just once for no gain.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

USATSI_16189630_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
News

Report: Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard Dealing With Minor Injury

USATSI_16605777_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Practice Squad Taking Shape With Ten Players Signed

USATSI_16606838_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Former Buccaneers TE Tanner Hudson Signs With 49ers Practice Squad

USATSI_16082137_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Former Buccaneers CB Chris Wilcox Claimed By Colts

USATSI_16647447_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
News

Buccaneers 53-Man Roster Following Cutdown Deadline

USATSI_15543709_168388329_lowres (2) (1)
News

Buccaneers Announce Final Roster Deadline Moves

USATSI_15362134_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Let Go of DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, OL Brandon Walton

USATSI_16089100_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Cut Rookie CB Chris Wilcox, Herb Miller