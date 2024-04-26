WATCH: New Buccaneers IOL Graham Barton's College Highlights
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their man.
The Bucs had the No. 26-overall pick, and they used it to select Duke lineman Graham Barton. Barton mostly played tackle at the college level, but his measurables have him playing guard or center at the next level.
Barton is powerful and has the means to move players, staying with his man to the whistle and demonstrating a strong athleticism. The Bucs announced Barton's pick with him at center, so it's likely that he could play that position when coming to the NFL. Barton does have minimal experience there, and he'll need it — he doesn't project well at tackle in the NFL due to his size, and Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke have those two positions lined up.
This breaks a trend for Tampa Bay, who has gone defense the last three years with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey as their picks. Now, the Bucs turn to the offensive line, and they get a player who could improve pass protection and enhance the run game.
Don't just take our word for it, though. There's plenty of tape to back it up, and you can check out Barton's highlights from his time at Duke below:
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.