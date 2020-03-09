AllBucs
Buc of the Day: CB Brian Kelly

J. Kanno

Ask a Bucs fan to name the top cornerback in franchise history, Ronde Barber is likely to be a universal answer. However, Barber was not a one man show during Tampa Bay’s championship heyday. He had Brian Kelly, one of the most underrated defensive backs of his time.

The Bucs drafted Kelly in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft. Coming out of USC, Kelly had a habit for picking off the ball, recording seven interceptions in his collegiate career.

Kelly’s early career with Tampa Bay saw him play behind CB Donnie Abraham, but even in limited action, Kelly had a nose for the ball. Though he started just three games in each of his first three seasons, he recorded an interception each year.

Kelly’s first taste of full-time play came in 2001, but more playing time did not immediately translate into bigger results. He only managed four pass breakups and failed to record a pick for the first time in his career. Nevertheless, he was a major component on a top-ten defense and would only get better.

In 2002, Kelly broke out and became a major reason for the Bucs’ championship run. Along with Hall-of-Famer Rod Woodson, he led the NFL in interceptions with eight and added 21 pass break-ups, a forced fumble, a sack and 67 tackles, a career high. Despite his production, Kelly received no recognition either in the Pro Bowl or in All-Pro voting. He had to settle for a Super Bowl ring, if it’s any consolation.

Following Tampa’s Super Bowl win, Kelly struggled with injuries, missing significant time in 2003 and 2006. He played full seasons in 2004 and 2005, recording four interceptions each season. Kelly left the Bucs after the 2007 season and played for the Detroit Lions for one season before he retired.

Though he did not have Ronde Barber’s longevity, Kelly still had a lasting impact on the Bucs’ defense at the height of its power. He played the best when it mattered most, and Tampa Bay has a Lombardi trophy as a result.

