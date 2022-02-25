Report: Buccaneers to Play Home Game in Germany in 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a home game in Munich, Germany during the 2022 season as the NFL expands its reach across Europe, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal. The contest will mark the league's first-ever regular-season game to be played in Germany.

The Buccaneers' opponent in Germany has yet to be revealed, however, the Buccaneers are scheduled to host the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks throughout the campaign.

The game will be held at FC Bayern Munich's Stadium.

In December 2021, the NFL announced that the Buccaneers were among 18 teams that were granted access to new International Home Marketing Areas, with Tampa Bay's being none other than Germany.

"We are thrilled to embrace Germany as our international home market and look forward to strengthening our presence in a part of the world that is already home to many Buccaneers fans," Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Joel Glazer said in a statement at the time. "We will move quickly to engage with our German fans and are excited about the many opportunities to help grow our game and expand our existing relationships throughout Germany over the coming years."

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.