    • November 26, 2021
    Buccaneers vs. Colts Friday Injury Reports: Ali Marpet Considered Doubtful
    The final injury reports of Week 12 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts have been released.
    Despite a combined list of 17 players on the final injury reports of Week 12, only one player has been ruled out of Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts: Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle).

    You can find the final reports, designations for this weekend's game and breakdowns of each report below

    In addition to Brown being ruled out, guard Ali Marpet (abdomen) has been listed as doubtful while linebacker Devin White (quadriceps) and nose tackle Vita Vea (knee) are considered questionable.

    Even though his designation is less hopeful than White and Vea's, Marpet is going to be a game-time decision on Sunday, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

    “The only person out for this game is Antonio Brown. We’ll have some guys that will go up, work out and see how they are feeling," Arians said. We will possibly have all hands on deck or possibly not have a couple.”

    Arians shared his encouragement with White and Vea's recovery on Friday, but wants to see how each player handles pre-game warmups before taking the field against the Colts. White went on the report this week after suffering his injury against New York, while Vea missed Monday night's game after going down at the end of the Washington matchup. 

    On an otherwise pretty short injury report up to this point in the season, two of Indianapolis' star players in guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard are both listed as questionable as they deal with ankle injuries. Head coach Frank Reich said on Friday that was "thankful" to not rule anyone out, which serves as a positive sign as Leonard and Nelson continue to recover from their injuries.

