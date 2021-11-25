Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Buccaneers vs. Colts Thursday Injury Reports: White, Godwin Upgraded
    Publish date:

    The Buccaneers and Colts' Thanksgiving Thursday injury reports are now available.
    Author:

    Thanksgiving meals have to wait until later for the Buccaneers and Colts as Tampa Bay and Indianapolis first took the practice fields on Thursday to prepare for their Week 12 matchup.

    Each team has wrapped up their workouts for the day and injury reports have been released. You can find the reports and a breakdown for each below.

    Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and dfeneisve lineman Steve McLendon must have had a couple of turkeys to prepare as they were given a non-injury-related day off, while wide receiver Chris Godwin (foot) was upgraded from limited to full participation and linebacker Devin White (quad) bumped up from not participating on Wednesday to limited work on Thursday.

    Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul did not participate on Thursday after a full day of work on Wednesday, continuing to recover from a shoulder injury that he has played through throughout the year.

    On Indianapolis' side of the equation, there were two upgrades across an otherwise very slim injury report. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (toe) and cornerback T.J. Carrie (knee) were bumped up from limited on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday, indicating that the two should be good to go on Sunday barring any setbacks on Friday. All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) missed another day of practice while star linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) was limited for a second day in a row.

