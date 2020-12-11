Bucs Friday Injury Report: Dean Doubtful vs. Vikings, Evans Practices

Tampa Bay will probably not have its starting cornerback for the second game in a row.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Friday injury report has been released ahead of Sunday's home contest against the Minnesota Vikings. You can find everything that you need to know below.

Starting cornerback Jamel Dean (groin) has been listed as doubtful for the game as he was limited on Friday following two consecutive missed practices. Dean missed Tampa Bay's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 with a concussion and has since cleared protocol, but soreness in his groin popped up before Wednesday's practice according to head coach Bruce Arians.

"Jamel is going to be a game-time guy," Arians said on Friday. "We’ll see how it goes. He did a little bit [today] but not much.”

The Buccaneers started veteran cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting across from Carlton Davis III on the outside in Week 12, with Ross Cockrell playing in the slot.

Otherwise, the active roster appears to be at full health. Wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) participated fully after not practicing Thursday and being limited on Wednesday. Evans does not have an injury designation for Sunday, meaning that he will play. Defensive tackle Ndamokung Suh (not injury related) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) did not participate on Friday, which is the norm.

The Vikings, meanwhile, have ruled out star linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf), his second missed game in a row, and backup running back Alexander Mattison (illness). A 2019 All-Pro, Kendricks has recorded 107 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and six defended passes in 11 appearances for Minnesota this season.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) has been labeled as doubtful after missing practice all week, along with Kendricks and Mattison. His running mate at the position, Irv Smith Jr. (back) is questionable, after back-to-back limited days of work.