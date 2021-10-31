Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFront OfficeSI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Injury Updates on Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Buccaneers CBs

    The Buccaneers could approach a fully-healthy starting lineup shortly following their Week 9 bye.
    Author:

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had a fair share of updates to provide regarding injuries to various Tampa Bay Buccaneers contributors on Sunday morning.

    It starts with tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was designated as questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport shared that Gronkowski's status will be determined when he works out pregame, following a four-game inactive streak while dealing with a rib injury suffered in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.

    In addition, wide receiver Antonio Brown (sprained ankle) and cornerbacks Carlton Davis III (quad) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (dislocated elbow) could return to play after Tampa Bay's bye week, meaning each player has a chance to face the Washington Football Team on Nov. 14. Brown is the most likely of the three to return while Davis and Murphy-Bunting will need to be activated from the injured reserve before taking the field.

    Read More

    So long as all of these players are available immediately or shortly following the bye, the Buccaneers will be in an ideal position to create momentum entering the 2021-22 playoffs. It would provide the Buccaneers with their healthiest starting lineup of the season as they prepare to face the Buffalo Bills, the Saints for a second time, and an otherwise fairly easy schedule down the stretch.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_16715812_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Report: Injury Updates on Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Buccaneers CBs

    33 seconds ago
    USATSI_16615725_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Saints: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16716806 (1)
    News

    Rob Gronkowski's Return is Meaningful in More Ways than One

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17023159_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Saints: Picks, Predictions and Takes

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_15180492 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers to Face Stiffest Defensive Challenge of the Year vs. Saints

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_16954115 (1)
    News

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Three Keys to the Game

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_15114742 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers at Saints: Lavonte David a Full-Go at Friday's Practice

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_17037645_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Prepared for 'Emotional' Matchup With Former QB Jameis Winston

    Oct 29, 2021