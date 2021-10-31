Report: Injury Updates on Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Buccaneers CBs

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had a fair share of updates to provide regarding injuries to various Tampa Bay Buccaneers contributors on Sunday morning.

It starts with tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was designated as questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport shared that Gronkowski's status will be determined when he works out pregame, following a four-game inactive streak while dealing with a rib injury suffered in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition, wide receiver Antonio Brown (sprained ankle) and cornerbacks Carlton Davis III (quad) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (dislocated elbow) could return to play after Tampa Bay's bye week, meaning each player has a chance to face the Washington Football Team on Nov. 14. Brown is the most likely of the three to return while Davis and Murphy-Bunting will need to be activated from the injured reserve before taking the field.

So long as all of these players are available immediately or shortly following the bye, the Buccaneers will be in an ideal position to create momentum entering the 2021-22 playoffs. It would provide the Buccaneers with their healthiest starting lineup of the season as they prepare to face the Buffalo Bills, the Saints for a second time, and an otherwise fairly easy schedule down the stretch.

