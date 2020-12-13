Instant Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Snap Losing Streak, 26-14 Over Vikings

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady finally hit a few deep passes as the Bucs get their season back on track with a win.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) snapped a three-game losing streak winning its first game inside Raymond James Stadium since October, 26-14 over the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey missed three field goals and an extra point leaving 10 points off the scoreboard. Bailey couldn't hit from 36, 54, and 46 yards as the Bucs' defensive line caused problems all afternoon for Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Tampa Bay linebacker Shaquill Barrett recorded two sacks while Jason Pierre-Paul secured the victory on a strip and fumble recovery with 2:14 left in the game.

Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady was able to connect a couple of times deep down the field, including a 48-yard touchdown pass to Scotty Miller midway through the second quarter. Brady finished the game with 196 passing yards on 15-of-23 passing and two touchdowns.

On the other side, Cousins threw for 225 yards on 24-of-37 passing and only one touchdown. Vikings' running back Dalvin Cook rushed for over 100 yards on 22 carries, but only scored once.

Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones got started early running for 80 yards on 18 carries while scoring a touchdown. With the win, the Bucs have a much clearer path to the playoffs staying above the Vikings in the NFC standings while holding onto the sixth seed.

Tampa Bay scored on its opening drive of the second half as Brady continued to have success throwing the ball down the field. Serving as the main back-up to Jones, LeSean McCoy picked up a first down on 3rd and 2. On the next play, Brady found Mike Evans on the left side deep for 29 yards to the Minnesota six-yard line. McCoy finished with 32 rushing yards on four carries.

Brady tossed his 30th touchdown of the season over the top to tight end Rob Gronkowski for two-yards. With 10:09 left in the third quarter, the Bucs led 23-6.

Minnesota responded with a touchdown of its own after converting on two fourth-downs. First, Cook converted on 4th and 1 then tight end Tyler Conklin caught a pass from Cousins on 4th and 6 at the Tampa Bay 26. The very next play, Cousins thew his first touchdown of the game to tight end Irv Smith on a 14-yard pass. After the two-point try was successful, Tampa Bay led 23-14 with 1:30 left in the third quarter.

After scoring points on four straight drives, the Bucs' offense stalled as the third quarter came to a close. Minnesota put together a 12-play near-seven minute drive but came up with zero points again. Back-to-back sacks by the Bucs' defense, including a third-down sack via Barrett, the Vikings had no choice to kick a field goal. Bailey missed the 46-yard field goal, which would have made it a one-score game with nine minutes remaining.

Unlike Bailey, Buccaneers' kicker Ryan Succop hit a 48-yard field goal on the following drive. Brady converted a key third-down on an eight-yard pass to receiver Antonio Brown at the Bucs' 38-yard line. The pass kept the drive alive and the Tampa Bay came away with points thanks to the field goal. With 5:20 left in the game, the Bucs led 26-14.

Throughout the afternoon, the Vikings had success running the ball, finishing the day with 162 yards on the ground. In fact, Minnesota outgained Tampa Bay 335-303 when it was all said and done.

The Vikings opened their first drive with six straight runs, including a 13-yard scramble by Kirk Cousins. Minnesota found itself in field goal range facing third down and four, but Barrett dropped Cousins for an eight-yard loss. Barrett’s seventh sack of the season forced Minnesota to punt.

Tampa Bay responded with a punt of its own as Brady overthrew tight end, Rob Gronkowski, on third down. After the punt, Cousins connected with Adam Thielen twice for 15 yards on the following drive. On 3rd and 7, Bucs’ defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh jumped offsides which kept the drive alive for the Vikings. Dalvin Cook took advantage of the short yards and converted third and short for the first down at the 28-yard line.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Vikings found themselves at the Bucs’ 11-yard line. Minnesota rushed the ball 14 times for 71 yards in the first quarter, despite Tampa Bay’s stout defense that had held opponents to a league-leading 74.2 yards per game.

Cook put the Vikings in the lead punching it in from one yard out. Vikings’ kicker Dan Bailey shanked the extra point attempt and at the 14:17 mark of the second quarter, Minnesota led 6-0 over Tampa Bay.

Brady threw two incomplete passes and missed a wide-open Chris Godwin on third and seven as he stepped up in the pocket. The Bucs punted on their second straight drive of the game. Minnesota, however, would not score as Bailey’s kicking woes continued. After missing an extra point, Bailey’s 36-yard field goal attempt sailed right.

Brady and the Bucs took advantage of the missed field goal taking the lead in the second quarter. On and 3rd and 4, Brady threw a perfect pass 48 yards to wide receiver Scotty Miller. With 7:41 left in the first half, Tampa Bay led 7-6 despite Minnesota outgaining the Bucs 144-98 on offense.

For a third straight drive, the Bucs’ defense came up with a big stop on third down. Cornerback Carlton Davis broke up a pass intended for rookie Justin Jefferson on 3rd and 15, and Bailey missed yet again. The Vikings sent Bailey out for a 54-yard attempt with 4:42 left in the second quarter and the kick was no good.

Due to the missed kick, Tampa Bay was handed solid field position starting its four drive at its own 44-yard line. On 2nd and 7, Godwin picked up 16 yards and the Bucs were across midfield. A penalty gave Tampa Bay a first down as Vikings’ safety Harrison Smith lowered his head as he tackled McCoy, who would have been short on third down. On first and goal, Jones dove over the pile scoring with 44 seconds left in the first half.

The Vikings quickly went three-and-out after a couple of incomplete passes by Cousins. Brady found receiver Antonio Brown for 16 yards and the Bucs clocked the ball with one second left. On a hail marry pass, the Vikings were called for pass interference as Gronkowski went up for the deep pass. Ryan Succop nailed an 18-yard field goal with no time left on the clock and Tampa Bay led 17-6 at halftime.

The Bucs hit the road for a two-game trip outside of Florida. Next Sunday, Tampa Bay faces the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m.