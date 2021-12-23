Buccaneers' Jaelon Darden, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches to Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a good job avoiding COVID-19 throughout the 2021 season, but as the NFL has seen an outbreak in cases across the league, the virus has naturally found its way to Tampa.

The Buccaneers placed rookie receiver/returner Jaelon Darden and defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, putting their statuses in doubt for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Receiver Breshad Perriman remains on the COVID-19 list after being placed there on Saturday.

Theoretically, Darden and Nuñez-Roches could be activated in time for Sunday's game if each player tests negative for COVID-19 twice 24 hours apart before the team travels to Carolina this weekend. They'd certainly be on a time-crunch, though, which suggests the team will plan to play without them and is likely to elevate players from the practice squad as such.

Darden has caught six passes for 43 yards and has returned 15 kicks for 18.9 yards on average and 18 punts for 7.7 yards on average this season. Nuñez-Roches has tallied 13 tackles and three tackles for loss on the year.

Practice squad running back Kenjon Barner could be looked upon to replace Darden as the team's starting kick and punt returner. Barner has returned 55 kicks for 23.5 yards on average and 85 punts for 7.4 yards per return.

Tampa Bay's defensive line depth has already taken a hit this week when backup Pat O'Connor was placed on the injured reserve on Tuesday. Benning Potoa'e and Kobe Smith are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad in Nuñez-Roches and O'Connor's place.

