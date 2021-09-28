Report: Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean Could Miss Several Weeks

The Buccaneers could be without another starting defensive back for a small handful of games.

While he remains on top of Richard Sherman's visits and interest from across the league, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero had an important update to share regarding Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean while reporting on Sherman's visit to Tampa Bay.

"Jamel Dean I'm told avoided a major knee injury this past week, but he's probably gonna miss a couple of weeks," Pelissero said on Tuesday.

Dean exited Sunday's game against the Rams after injuring his knee, and the team has yet to update his status. By the sounds of it, Dean could avoid the injured reserve unless the team would like to create an extra roster spot.

Should Pelissero's suspicions be correct, the Buccaneers will move forward without two of its three starting cornerbacks. Nickel corner Sean Murphy-Bunting went on injured reserve after Week 1 with a dislocated elbow.

The Buccaneers have reported to Ross Cockrell at slot corner and Dee Delaney on the outside, which has yielded less than ideal results. The Bucs currently own the league's worst passing defense, giving up 338.3 yards per game through the air.

After a strong start to the year, Tampa Bay's top cornerback Carlton Davis III struggled against the Rams, while the safety unit has been inconsistent and lacking in the big play department, other than Mike Edwards' double pick-six performance against Atlanta in Week 2.

Wednesday's injury report should be telling as it relates to Dean's injury status moving forward.

