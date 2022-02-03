Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Discusses TE Rob Gronkowski's Future

Could Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski follow the lead of his 11-year teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, and hang up his cleats for good following a Hall of Fame-caliber career?

That has yet to be determined. Following the Bucs' Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January, Gronkowski told TMZ Sports that it was "way too soon" for him to make a decision on his future in football.

Most have suspected that Gronkowski will take after Brady and retire, as he did before the 2020 season, exiting a one-year retirement to reunite with his former New England Patriots quarterback in Tampa Bay shortly after Brady signed with the team. However, Bucs general manager Jason Licht isn't a member of that crowd.

“I don’t suspect that [Gronkowski will retire]. I think that’s yet to be seen," Licht said on Tuesday. "I’m giving Rob the respect to give him some time to see how he feels here in the next coming of weeks after a long, grueling season."

It was, indeed, a long and grueling season for Gronkowski. The tight end missed five games while recovering from a multitude of injuries that stemmed from one hit in Week 3, which resulted in fractured ribs, a punctured lung, and after an aggravation to the injury, back spasms. Gronkowski has a history of back injuries which has led to several surgeries, making the wounds even more concerning.

Yet, although he only played in 12 contests — and two of those were cut short due to his injuries — Gronkowski finished the year with 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns, ranking fourth, third, and second on the Buccaneers in those respective categories. He caught four touchdowns across the first two games of the season, looking like the All-Pro tight end the NFL has admired for over a decade.

That being said, 11 years in the NFL leads to quite a bit of wear and tear, specifically for tight ends, who are tasked not only with pass-catching but blocking as well.

"When you played in the league for 11 years, you need a little time to think things through to see if you want to go through with it for another year," Licht explained. "From my conversations with Rob, he just needs that."

Licht believes that Gronkowski's future in football won't be impacted by Brady's retirement, rather, his decision will solely be his. And the Buccaneers intend to give Gronkowski as much time as he needs to come to a conclusion, one way or another. He would have to sign a new contract in order to return to the team as his current deal will expire in March.

"We would welcome Rob back with open arms," Licht shared, "but we’re giving him his space right now to decide on what he wants to do.”

