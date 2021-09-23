September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFront OfficeSI TIXSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Jason Pierre-Paul's Status in Doubt for Buccaneers vs. Rams

Tampa Bay could be without a starting edge rusher against Los Angeles.
Author:
Publish date:

The Buccaneers could be without one of their best pass rushers against one of the best passing offenses in the NFL this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has received a second opinion on a shoulder injury that appeared on the Bucs injury report on Wednesday - the opinion being that Pierre-Paul is in need of rest, which leaves his status in doubt for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Head coach Bruce Arians called JPP "day-to-day" on Wednesday, along with wide receiver/returner Jaydon Mickens who is dealing with a hip injury.

Pierre-Paul has regularly been included on Tampa Bay's injury report dating back to last season with a knee injury, although that never limited his ability to play. Instead, Pierre-Paul simply received veteran days off and appeared in all 16 games.

In Week 2 of this season, though, Pierre-Paul showed up on the report with a hand injury. That did not impact his availability against Atlanta, but with the shoulder injury now being added to the mix, it makes sense that JPP's has been advised to take some time off. We'll see if the Buccaneers agree and rule him out of Sunday's game in the coming days.

Through two games, Pierre-Paul has tallied nine tackles and a pass breakup. Should Pierre-Paul be sidelined, Buccaneers' 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka would be expected to start in his place.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

USATSI_15556098_168388329_lowres (2) (1)
News

Report: Jason Pierre-Paul's Status in Doubt for Buccaneers vs. Rams

USATSI_16716776 (1)
News

Who Do the Bucs Turn to if Antonio Brown Can't Play Against the Rams?

USATSI_16787367_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Know Your Enemy: Buccaneers vs. Rams Q&A with Ram Digest

USATSI_15204061 (2)
News

Buccaneers at Rams: Wednesday Injury Reports

USATSI_16787547 (1)
News

Tom Brady Named Week 2's FedEx Air Player of the Week

USATSI_16647454_168388329_lowres (2) (1)
News

Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Buccaneers vs. Rams

USATSI_16787623_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Place WR Antonio Brown on COVID-19 List

USATSI_16788829 (1)
News

Tom Brady Passes Patrick Mahomes for MVP Favorite