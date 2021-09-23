Report: Jason Pierre-Paul's Status in Doubt for Buccaneers vs. Rams

The Buccaneers could be without one of their best pass rushers against one of the best passing offenses in the NFL this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has received a second opinion on a shoulder injury that appeared on the Bucs injury report on Wednesday - the opinion being that Pierre-Paul is in need of rest, which leaves his status in doubt for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Head coach Bruce Arians called JPP "day-to-day" on Wednesday, along with wide receiver/returner Jaydon Mickens who is dealing with a hip injury.

Pierre-Paul has regularly been included on Tampa Bay's injury report dating back to last season with a knee injury, although that never limited his ability to play. Instead, Pierre-Paul simply received veteran days off and appeared in all 16 games.

In Week 2 of this season, though, Pierre-Paul showed up on the report with a hand injury. That did not impact his availability against Atlanta, but with the shoulder injury now being added to the mix, it makes sense that JPP's has been advised to take some time off. We'll see if the Buccaneers agree and rule him out of Sunday's game in the coming days.

Through two games, Pierre-Paul has tallied nine tackles and a pass breakup. Should Pierre-Paul be sidelined, Buccaneers' 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka would be expected to start in his place.

