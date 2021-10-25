Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul Reveals Extent of Injuries

Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has been nursing (and for the last three weeks, playing through) nagging injuries to his hand and shoulder.

If you watched Tampa Bay's 38-3 annihilation of the Chicago Bears on Sunday, you probably wouldn't have realized Pierre-Paul was playing hurt if not for the massive club on his arm. He played a big part in the Buccaneers limiting the Bears to three points and creating five turnovers, contributing four tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.

It was a remarkable performance for the 32-year-old, especially considering that he told local media that he's playing through a torn rotator cuff and a finger broken in two places.

Pierre-Paul's injuries date back to earlier this season, the finger injury first appearing on the injury report ahead of Tampa Bay's Week 2 matchup with Atlanta. Pierre-Paul would play that week, but was recommended rest by a specialist after suffering his shoulder injury. He proceeded to miss the Buccaneers' next two games.

Since his return to the lineup, Pierre-Paul was averaging 41 defensive snaps per week prior to Sunday's contest with the Bears. Snaps counts were not immediately available following the game.

Although he hasn't undergone a full workload since his return, seeing Pierre-Paul play through his injury and produce in a big way is a sight to see. The Buccaneers can afford to offer Pierre-Paul additional rest with rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka behind him on the depth chart, but that seems unlikely at this point: Pierre-Paul is one of the toughest NFL players you'll ever watch.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.