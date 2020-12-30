Buccaneers Make Return Game Changes: Mickens Promoted, Barner on IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed running back Kenjon Barner on the injured reserve, and promoted wide receiver Jaydon Mickens from the practice squad to fill Barner's roster spot, and role as a return specialist.

Mickens has seen action in nine games for the Bucs this season, but was relegated to the practice squad shortly after spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. When active, Mickens has caught seven passes for 58 yards, while averaging 24.1 yards per kick return and 6.6 yards per punt return.

Barber hasn't seen any carries out of the backfield this season for Tampa, but while his loss won't affect the running back depth much on its own, the Buccaneers have activated leading rusher Ronald Jones II from the COVID-19 list.

The Buccaneers could also always look to wide receiver Antonio Brown to handle return duties, if in need of a spark. Brown owns a 9.4 yards per punt return average in his career, with four touchdowns.