NewsFront Office
Search

Buccaneers Make Return Game Changes: Mickens Promoted, Barner on IR

The Buccaneers have made a couple of roster changes.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed running back Kenjon Barner on the injured reserve, and promoted wide receiver Jaydon Mickens from the practice squad to fill Barner's roster spot, and role as a return specialist.

Mickens has seen action in nine games for the Bucs this season, but was relegated to the practice squad shortly after spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. When active, Mickens has caught seven passes for 58 yards, while averaging 24.1 yards per kick return and 6.6 yards per punt return.

Barber hasn't seen any carries out of the backfield this season for Tampa, but while his loss won't affect the running back depth much on its own, the Buccaneers have activated leading rusher Ronald Jones II from the COVID-19 list.

The Buccaneers could also always look to wide receiver Antonio Brown to handle return duties, if in need of a spark. Brown owns a 9.4 yards per punt return average in his career, with four touchdowns.

USATSI_15119940_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Make Return Game Changes: Mickens Promoted, Barner on IR

USATSI_15340839_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Know Your Enemy: Bucs vs. Falcons Q&A, Part 2, With Locked on Falcons

USATSI_15227901_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Activate Ronald Jones II From Reserve/COVID-19 List

USATSI_15362117_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Not Expecting to Rest Key Starters in Week 17

USATSI_15362218_168388329_lowres (1) (2)
News

Film Room: Tom Brady's Deep Ball Woes are No More

USATSI_15362352_168388329_lowres
News

NFC Playoff Picture: The Buccaneers Battle for the No. 5 Seed

USATSI_15310336_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Bucs Making a Concerted Effort to Help Mike Evans Reach Milestone

USATSI_15362339_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hoping to Ride Defensive Wave into the Playoffs

USATSI_15362231_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Five Key Takeaways From the Buccaneers' Playoff-Clinching Victory