Former Buccaneers OL Joe Haeg To Sign With Steelers

Joe Haeg moves on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after one season with the team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't lost a ton of players in free agency quite yet this offseason, but one player who took on a substantial role a season ago has found himself a new home.

Offensive lineman Joe Haeg agreed to terms on a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Haeg, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Bucs an offseason ago and went on to play a total of 281 snaps throughout the regular and postseason. He primarily filled the role as a sixth offensive lineman in jumbo sets, often resulting in run or play-action plays. Haeg also spent 90 snaps on the field goal/extra point teams.

However, Haeg would start one game at left guard in place of Ali Marpet against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, as Marpet dealt with a concussion. According to Pro Football Focus, Haeg gave up seven quarterback pressures and three quarterback hits in the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss that weekend. He was benched the following week in favor of A.Q. Shipley, who manned the middle while starting center Ryan Jensen moved to left guard.

As such, Tampa Bay could afford to upgrade its offensive line depth, particularly in Haeg's previous role as a flex/swing lineman. The Buccaneers reportedly met virtually with Oklahoma State offensive tackle and 2021 NFL Draft prospect Teven Jenkins, a projected first-to-second round prospect who played left and right tackle, left and right guard, and as a sixth offensive lineman for the Cowboys throughout his five-year college career.

In addition to Haeg's departure, safety Andrew Adams also left the Buccaneers during free agency to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.