WR John Brown Among Buccaneers' Divisional Round Practice Squad Protections

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that wide receiver John Brown, running back Kenjon Barner, kicker Jose Borregales and tight end Codey McElroy will be protected members of their practice squad in preparation for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Brown signed to the Bucs' practice squad on January 13 to offer familiar depth as Tampa Bay was limited in its wide receiver depth entering the playoffs. Now, a week later, Brown could find himself in a position to contribute in the postseason, after spending roughly half of the 2021 season on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos' practice squads.

In his career, Brown has caught 320 passes for 4,748 yards (14.8 yards per reception) and 31 touchdowns, posting single-season highs of 72 receptions and 1,060 yards in 2019 with the Buffalo Bills and seven touchdowns in 2015 with the Arizona Cardinals.

Brown was selected by the Cardinals in the 2014 NFL Draft, led at the time by current Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

Two of these players can be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster prior to Sunday's matchup should Tampa Bay need reinforcements. Brown, as well as Barner, are candidates due to injuries at their positions, as the Bucs continue to monitor the statuses of running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II as well as wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr.

