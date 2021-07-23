Sports Illustrated home
Buccaneers Place Jordan Whitehead on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Jordan Whitehead will not be available at the beginning of Buccaneers training camp.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed safety Jordan Whitehead on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, the team announced. Whitehead will not be available for the beginning of Buccaneers training camp, which begins on Sunday.

The Athletic's Greg Auman reported that Whitehead was not at Tampa Bay's White House ceremony on Tuesday, nor the Super Bowl ring unveiling on Thursday night. 

It is unknown if Whitehead has tested positive for COVID-19 or was exposed as close contact, as NFL protocol does not allow the team to reveal any medical information. It is also unknown if Whitehead has been vaccinated.

Whitehead did not participate in the Buccaneers' offseason workout program from May to June as he rehabs from surgery on his shoulder, the result of a torn labrum suffered against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship earlier this year, Whitehead played through the injury in the Bucs' Super Bowl victory over Kansas City in February.

Entering a contract year, Whitehead is looking to expand upon his improved performance during the 2020 season. Establishing himself as a threat behind the line of scrimmage, nine of Whitehead's 74 tackles were for loss, to go along with two sacks, a fumble recovery, a career-high two interceptions, and four pass breakups.

Third-year safety Mike Edwards can be expected to step up in Whitehead's role until Whitehead is activated from the reserve list.

