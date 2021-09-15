Jordan Whitehead a 'Full-Go' in Practice, Should Play for Bucs vs. Atlanta

The Bucs starting safety missed the season-opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead was a "full-go" in practice Wednesday and should be good to play against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Bruce Arians said.



Whitehead sat out the season-opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys after missing nearly three weeks of preseason training camp due to a hamstring injury.

The 2018 four-round pick has played in 29 games, with 25 starts, totaling 144 tackles, including eight for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, and 13 passes defensed.

The return of Whitehead is crucial for the Bucs defense, who allowed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to throw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns. While Tampa Bay squeaked out a 31-29 win at home and picked off Prescott once, the Bucs secondary needs all the help it can get.

"It helps a lot," Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. said on Whitehead returning. "[Having] him out there, making calls and his overall presence on the field."

The Bucs host the Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

